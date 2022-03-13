‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Says It Looks Like America ‘Doesn’t Want’ Ukraine-Russia War to End

Yellowstone star Ian Bohen has a theory about the United States’ involvement in the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

On Saturday, March 12, Bohen spoke out about the current Russia Ukraine crisis and his concerns about the invasion. He believes that the United States does not want it to end. Bohen previously wrote about his distrust of the government on Twitter previously and explained his current stance.

“It’s looking increasingly like America doesn’t want the war to end. Russia has, maybe unwittingly, thrust itself into a land war & devastating sanctions are crippling it. America’s oldest enemy is being destroyed while the US hasn’t fired as single shot, nor lost a single soldier,” he tweeted.

When one follower disagreed with his statement and noted that he is not currently in the country, he responded, “This one went way over your head I’m afraid.”

He previously spoke about not trusting the United States government, media, and foreign governments.

“Governments either After 4B years, earth’s leaders are pushing for actions that could [cause] a war that would destroy the entire planet. Wake me up from this nightmare,” he wrote.

Ian Bohen on The Future of ‘Yellowstone’

While Season 4 of Yellowstone came to a close, fans are already gearing up for the hit Paramount+ show’s fifth season. Ian Bohen is no different. He portrayed the Dutton’s ranch hand named Ryan, and a member of the bunkhouse cowboys.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Bohen revealed his favorite moment from this past season.

“The first thing that comes to mind is when Lloyd stabs Walker in the bunkhouse because we watched those in acts 1, 2, and 3 develop that taunting and teasing to fighting to attempted murder really so that at the end and then when we have to subdue Lloyd and take him to the boss, shooting that, that was a heavy day and I get to deal with Denim Richards and Jake Ream and Ethan Lee,” he revealed. “So that was a good time.”

Yellowstone Season 5 is expected to premiere in the second half of 2022. This means that filming is going to begin very shortly. Taylor Sheridan probably already has the full season worked out in his head. Bohen teased what’s to come for the series.

“We are shooting in May,” he shared. “I don’t think that’s a secret at all. We are starting Season 5 and I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6. And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season. It Just depends on whether the creator wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not. So that’s it. And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘what do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to do something different?’”