‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Speaks Out About Seeing a ‘Different Side’ of Ryan This Season

Over the past five years, Yellowstone fans have come to adore actor Ian Bohen’s character Ryan. Ryan is one of the Duttons’ longtime ranch hands and often provides comic relief amid intense and serious episodes. However, this season, fans have met a new version of Ryan, one looking for romantic companionship. As we await the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5’s midseason finale, Ian Bohen is speaking out about this “different side” of Ryan.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ian Bohen explained, “It’s exciting to watch someone be in love and to care for someone else and to watch them care back for that person. You get to see a different side from the rough and tumble cowboy who’s gettin’ in bar fights.”

Instead, Ryan has become someone that “wants to be with a partner.” The Yellowstone actor shared, “For me, as an actor, having that new arena to dance on—literally and figuratively as well—with Lainey [Wilson] playing [Ryan’s partner] was just an absolute delight.”

In the past, country music‘s Lainey Wilson has had handfuls of her songs featured in Yellowstone. However, this season, series creator Taylor Sheridan specifically introduced her as a character—Abby. Not only did Ian Bohen share in the clip his enjoyment at watching Ryan develop a new kind of relationship, he also spoke about what a pleasure it was to work with the country star as an actor.

He continued, “I love her music. I love her spirit and her energy, and I’m a huge fan of her work so getting to have her be my girlfriend was just great fun. I couldn’t get enough.”

Ian Bohen Shares Major Reveal Ahead of ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale

Though Yellowstone fans were thrilled to finally see Ian Bohen’s Ryan finally earn a romantic interest, the characters’ relationship did not last long. With Ryan heading with Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler down South to oversee John Dutton’s herd, Lainey Wilson’s Abby broke up with her short-term boyfriend. And while she told him that she understood chasing a dream, she broke our hearts when she said, “I just wish that dream was me.”

Now, with Abby seemingly in the rearview, along with all of the fun of a new relationship, Ian Bohen also shared that things are much more “joyless” during the latter half of season five. He revealed, “I don’t imagine you’re going to see much dancing in the second half of season five … I predict that that’s going to be joy-less, sadly, but you’re gonna love watching it.”

Yellowstone went on a short break over the Christmas weekend, however, now that holiday celebrations are behind us, we’re gearing up for the midseason finale of season five, premiering Sunday night at 8 p.m.