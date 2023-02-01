‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Made a Life-Changing Decision Thanks to Costar Ryan Bingham

Recently, Yellowstone‘s Teeter actress Jen Landon made a life-changing decision about her living situation. And, looking back, she credits the decision to her Yellowstone costar Ryan Bingham.

Speaking with Truck Camper Magazine, Jen Landon said that years of “itchy feet” led her to purchase a Capri Camper. The unit now sits squarely in the bed of her pickup truck. However, it was Yellowstone‘s Walker actor Ryan Bingham that finally introduced her to the idea of home on the road.

During the interview, Landon recalled a stormy night on the set of Yellowstone. At the time, production was put on pause due to a lightning storm. She said, “It might have been midnight. We were tired … Ryan said, ‘Why don’t you go take a nap in the camper?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m good right here. I’d probably get claustrophobic in there.’ And he said, ‘You should look at it.'”

That’s all it took to convince Jen Landon. She humorously shared, “I opened the door and stepped inside and my first thought is, ‘I don’t know how in the heck I’m going to afford this, but I need one of these. Immediately.'”

Afterward, Jen Landon’s Yellowstone costar was very helpful in helping the actress obtain one of her own Capri Campers. She gushed, “Ryan was so encouraging about it and told me that I could get a version with a shower and toilet.”

So, while Yellowstone gives Jen Landon the opportunity to embrace life in Montana, Ryan Bingham showed her that all it takes is a Capri Camper to take life on the road.

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Traveled in an Airstream On His Journey to Find Home in Montana

Jen Landon is hardly the only Yellowstone star with a travel bug. After spending years living in the bustling city of Los Angeles, Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes previously revealed he and his wife traveled together in an Airstream before deciding to officially make Montana their home.

Reflecting on the journey, Grimes shared that, like many people, he and his wife Bianca’s decision to buy an Airstream was a COVID-era impulse purchase. He explained, “Our really cool loft [in Austin, Texas] became like a jail cell.”

And so, the couple took to the road, initially to travel the country on a long-awaited cross-country trip. Eventually, though, the Yellowstone star explained, “That trip sort of became about finding where we actually wanted to live. We went to all the mountains all through the West and ended up in Montana, which is where the Airstream is parked now at our house that we built. [We] Kind of homesteaded up there.”