‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Reminds Fans That We Need More Teeter & Colby in Season 5 With Epic Pic

“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon recently posted a photo of herself with co-star Denim Richards. It reminded us all how much we love Teeter and Colby. In the photo, the two of them are sitting on a log bench together in what looks like some downtime from herding cattle.

“Look at this old married couple,” Landon wrote in the caption alongside the photo. Denim Richards commented, “This picture says it all.” Fans in the replies agreed. They begged for more Teeter and Colby in upcoming episodes and commenting their love for the two characters.

Additionally, the official “Yellowstone” Instagram account commented, “Love it,” while Taylor Sheridan’s wife replied with a heart and laughing emojis.

Kevin Costner Reflects On John Dutton Role Following Golden Globes Nomination

Recently, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Fans were ecstatic at the fact that the show finally seems to be getting some recognition. Costner took to social media to share his gratitude for the nomination and reflect on his role as John Dutton.

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for the nomination,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in character. “And to the ‘Yellowstone’ team, who continue to make John Dutton a character that keeps us all on our toes.”

In a post officially announcing the nomination, Costner looked back on his experience working on “Yellowstone.”

“Working on [‘Yellowstone’] has been a truly fulfilling project, and it has been enormously gratifying and humbling that audiences have embraced the show and its’ characters the way that they have over the past five years,” Costner wrote. “To be recognized for this performance is the cherry on top, and I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to the show especially my fellow castmates, the producers and the crew.”

Kevin Costner Shares Gratitude For Opportunities On ‘Yellowstone’

Costner has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award seven times previously, three times as an actor. He was nominated in 1997 for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for “Tin Cup”; in 1992 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “JFK”; and in 1991 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -Drama for “Dances With Wolves.”

He previously commented on working on “Yellowstone” earlier this year when the cast was nominated for an Emmy Award. “You always hope that your work’s not disposable,” said Costner to Good Morning America at the time. “But we’ve been working for four years. So I think the lesson there is we worked just as hard the first year and the second and the third year and nothing changes with this.”