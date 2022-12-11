‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Reveals Look at Camper That ‘Changed’ Her Life in Epic Road Trip Pic

When it comes to taking a road trip, we think that Jen Landon of Yellowstone fame has a pretty good idea with this camper. As you can tell, Landon, who plays Teeter in the Taylor Sheridan drama, is out under the blue skies of Arizona. She’s not dealing with any rough people at all. Landon appears to be relaxing and having the time of her life. It even looks like she has a four-legged companion along for the fun. Let’s take a look at what Landon wrote in the caption area to go along with this truly awesome picture. We’re not sure who took it since it could not have been Landon herself.

What are the people saying in her comments section? Well, they are quite busy indeed. One person wrote, “Shhhh… Don’t tell people about Arizona. It’s getting crowded.” Apparently, other people are catching on to the wide, open spaces that are there in Arizona. Another person who might be a Yellowstone fan wrote, “That is the life. I started out young and sleeping on the ground, then the bed of a pickup, then a tent, a cabover camper like yours and on to a travel trailer. The peacefulness of the quiet of our AZ desert is unbeatable. Enjoy every moment!” Obviously, this is another person who is deeply in love with the desert land that takes up a good chunk of Arizona. And this person had a comment about Landon’s set-up right there. “That is a sweet rig”, the person wrote in the comments for Landon’s Instagram post.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Showed Off A ‘Classy’ Side To Teeter

If you are watching season 5 of Yellowstone (and who isn’t!), then you’ve seen Landon show up pretty frequently as Teeter. She can more than hold her own with the other men in the bunkhouse. Whether it’s playing cards or having a cold beer, Teeter is definitely on the same team as her bunkmates. Back in the season premiere, we had a chance to see “classy” Teeter. Yeah, she joined the rest of the bunkhouse in enjoying some libations. But these were not the regular bottle-of-beer type that she guzzles from time to time.

Nope, the hard liquor was coming out and it meant Teeter and the gang were looking up and sitting pretty. Landon shared a photo from the premiere on her Instagram account. She’s decked out in spiffy sunglasses and her hair is well-coiffed. Teeter looks like a whole new person, one that viewers might be able to get used to in time. In case you didn’t know, Yellowstone airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on the Paramount Network.