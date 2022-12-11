‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Reveals Doctor Tried to Make Him Look Like Kevin Costner After He Broke His Nose

Josh Lucas likes the shape of his nose, thank you very much. Although he portrays Yellowstone star Kevin Costner as a younger man, there’s no reason to get every detail exactly right.

But as Lucas explained during a recent interview, one LA plastic surgeon had other ideas. How about a Costner nose? Beverly Hills plastic surgeons are the best of the best. You view their work every time you watch a movie or flip on the TV. But Lucas gave the idea a hard pass. He pulled a Randy Jackson, “that’s a no for me, dog.”

Lucas explained what unfolded during his appearance, Wednesday, on the Late, Late Show with James Corden. He’d broken his nose when a wood splitter exploded, with a piece hitting him in the face. (Sounds like a quaint scene from Yellowstone). Lucas told Corden that the piece nearly “took my nose off my face.”

Check out the video below, then read on for more details about Yellowstone, your favorite show.

So Lucas explained to Corden about how he sought out the surgeon because he was having breathing problems. “It was really messed up,” Lucas said.

“And so they do this whole process, he brings me in, and he shows me photographs,” the Yellowstone cast member told Corden. “He says, ‘Look!’ — because I had just found out I was going back on Yellowstone — he says, ‘This is what you’re gonna look like as Kevin Costner, with Kevin Costner’s nose.’

“And he shows me Kevin Costner, and he shows me my face with Kevin’s nose. And I was like, ‘No, man! I want my nose!’ He’s like, ‘Why would you want your nose? You could have Kevin’s nose.’ Truly. And I was like, ‘No, really, I really just want my nose back please.’”

Josh Lucas has a very pleasant-looking nose. He played Reese Witherspoon’s love interest in Sweet Home Alabama two decades ago. And fans fell in love with him. His good looks and southern charm drew favorable comparisons to Matthew McConaughey. And if you watched the movie, you wanted Melanie Smooter to get back with first husband Josh and ditch Patrick Dempsey’s Andrew Hennings, who looked a lot like JFK Jr.

So change the nose, change the vibe. No thank you.

Lucas has appeared in seven Yellowstone episodes. He wasn’t involved in seasons three and four. But so far in season five, Lucas has played a young John Dutton, including last week’s “Watch ’em Ride Away,” three times.

He’s not listed to appear in episode six, due out Sunday night. Here’s the plot synopsis:

“The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle; Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside; Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie; Rainwater deals with a challenger from within.”