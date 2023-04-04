‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Sees Solid Future for Franchise Amid Kevin Costner Rumors

The fate of Yellowstone is still hanging as fans wait to learn if Kevin Costner will stay on board as John Dutton, but Josh Lucas isn’t worried about an early series cancelation. He believes the story can go on even if Costner bails.

In early Februrary, Deadline broke that Costner was out the door due to scheduling conflicts. And because he’s the lead star, that meant the series would have to close with the current Season 5. The story also suggested that creator Taylor Sheridan was keeping the story going by giving Matthew McConaughey a spinoff series.

So far, the McConaughey bit has turned out to be true. Last week, a Paramount exec confirmed during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the Oscar winner is bringing a series to the Yellowstone franchise. At the same time, he also said that there is no news on the Costner front. He also clarified that McConaughey’s project did not hinge on Costner’s decision.

Lucas, who plays the young John Dutton in several episodes, shared his thoughts on the situation with ET while he was walking the carpet for PaleyFest. While he didn’t give any insight on Costner’s drama, he believes that Yellowstone could carry on sans John.

“I think the show shifts based on where [creator] Taylor [Sheridan]’s energy is, where Taylor’s focus and his mind is,” he said. “It’s a fever dream.”

Aside from Sheridan’s writing genius, Lucas believes Yellowstone’s other main characters are popular enough to keep fans tuning in.

“What you’re seeing is the idea that people are also deeply invested in Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and all the different iterations of how the show evolves and emerges,” he noted.

Josh Lucas Looking Forward to Seeing Matthew McConaughey Step Into the ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise

Furthermore, Lucas is excited to see McConaughey step into the Yellowstone franchise, and he can’t wait to see how his character will blend with Costner’s.

“I’m sure he has great ideas for how these characters merge together,” he told ET’s Will Marfuggi during a separate interview. “Part of it is the mystery of the mind of that creator…bring it on.”

“I’m always so fascinated to see what Sheridan is doing as he tells the story,” he admitted. “The thing that moves me or surprises me most is that every time I think something is too crazy or too fantastical, it turns out it’s based on a true story from Taylor’s life or from something that is very close to the cowboys that all of this story is about.”

But Josh Lucas does have one concern about Matthew McConaughey.

“He better really know how to ride a horse,” he laughed at the PaleyFest. “And I mean really know how to ride a horse. I think he does, but Taylor and the world of these cowboys and horses and all of it? If you don’t ride really well, you’ll feel it.”