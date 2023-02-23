‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly, ‘1923’s Helen Mirren Earn Critics Choice Awards Nods for Best Actress

The Yellowstone franchise is celebrating some massive accomplishments today after learning that Kelly Reilly and 1923’s Helen Mirren are both in the running for the Best Actress trophy during this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards.

The organization shared the nominations on Twitter along with the actress’s competition, which includes Angela Bassett (9-1-1), Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), Olivia Liang (Kung Fu), and Katherine McNamara (Walker: Independence).

Mirren and Reilly are specifically up for Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV-Movie. Their fellow Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is also in running for Best Actor in the same category.

The Critics Choice Super Awards was founded by the Critics Choice Association in 2020. The event pays tribute to the best in TV and home media genre fiction including animation, fantasy, science fiction, horror, action, and superhero.

This association will announce this year’s winners on March 16.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Took Home a Golden Globe For Best Performance by an Actor

If Costner manages to nab the win, it will add to an already monumental 2023 for the actor. His role as John Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan hit also earned him a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor. Despite Yellowstone being a major hit since 2018, that was also the first time Costner had been nominated for his part in the series.

Unfortunately, Kevin Costner was not able to attend the ceremony due to historic flooding near his home in California. So he sent his acceptance speech out via Twitter.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life,” he wrote. “I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.”

The actor gave a second speech a few weeks later after his Golden Globe trophy arrived on his doorstep.

In an Instagram video, Costner explained how devastated he was when he realized he wouldn’t be able to make it to the ceremony, but he shared that his family made the night special by gathering in a room full of balloons to watch it on television.

“You know, when you just get to Hollywood, all you wanna do is find a job,” he said after he pulled the trophy out of the box.”Then you see these things, and then you wonder if you’re ever even gonna get in a room like that. It feels really good to have this.”

Costner went on to thank everyone who supported him and he also thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for “thinking enough” of his performance this year.