‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly has invested so much of herself into her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton. As such, many fans have come to believe the British-born actress is extremely similar to the fictional character. However, hours ahead of the season five premiere, Kelly Reilly revealed that fans, upon meeting her, are actually “disappointed” in the real-life Beth Dutton.

The 45-year-old actress spoke about fan perceptions of herself during a Sunday morning interview with the Los Angeles Times. To the outlet, she explained that fans are “disappointed when they meet” her.

“My life could not be more removed from the world of Beth, but people really do think I am her,” Reilly said. “In a coffee shop, they’ll say, ‘Hi, Beth.'”

She continued, “They expect me to have Taylor Sheridan verbiage and Beth’s attitude. As soon as I stop playing her, I drop that attitude pretty quick. Also, I’m British, so that’s always a revelation to people.”

Kelly Reilly isn’t exactly heartbroken by fans’ disappointment that she is actually nothing like her Yellowstone character. In fact, she said, “I actually think it’s better if they don’t know anything about me so I can fully inhabit and disappear and people can think she’s real. In a weird way, I like that.”

Yellowstone‘s cast members have also spoken fervently about how drastically different Kelly Reilly really is from Beth Dutton. Even her onscreen adversary, Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), says when they’re not sparring onscreen, he and Reilly get along very well.

“Beth is extreme,” he said, “and for Kelly, it was quite a long distance to go because she’s the opposite—sweet.”

Kelly Reilly Says Rip Helps Keep Beth’s ‘Demons’ at ‘Arm’s Length’

If there’s one thing we’ve learned across four complete seasons of Yellowstone, it’s that Kelly Reilly’s character Beth—in all her menacing personality—struggles with a lot of trauma. In turn, the character is constantly struggling with what look like symptoms of PTSD, depression, and anxiety. Reflecting on that, Reilly revealed ahead of the season five premiere the thing that helps keep Beth’s “demons” at bay. And that’s Cole Hauser‘s character Rip Wheeler.

Speaking about their relationship a few weeks ago, the Yellowstone actress explained, “Beth has always been devoted to Rip. Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length—mostly.”

This year, however, Reilly promised that Beth is going to face a new struggle. Of her character, she explained, “The war feels internal this year for [Beth]. [She’s] haunted by the past, afraid of the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”

Generally speaking, the demons from her past (probably) have a lot to do with her toxic relationship with her adopted brother Jamie. It also ties to the unrelenting trauma that came with the death of her mother. The future, on the other hand, has a lot to do with the Dutton legacy. It represents the fate of her father’s ranch that she’s spent four—soon to be five—seasons working to protect. And the present? We can bet Rip has a lot to do with that.

Tune into Yellowstone‘s season five premiere Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST.