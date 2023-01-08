’Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Gives Highly Disappointing Update on Season 5, Part 2

The last we saw of Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly and the character Beth Dutton, she had a fire in her eyes. Beth was last seen plotting with Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton to have her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) killed. This sudden turn occurred during last Sunday’s debut of season five’s midseason finale, “A Knife and a Coin.” In an unfortunate turn of events, series creator Taylor Sheridan is forcing us to wait months for Yellowstone season five’s return. Sadly, not even Kelly Reilly herself has any good news regarding Yellowstone season five, part two.

Reilly revealed her lack of knowledge during a prior interview. The Beth Dutton actress admitted, “I haven’t read a word yet,” of the back half of season five’s script. She continued, “They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans.”

Much like Beth said earlier this season, “When the script arrives the work begins.”

OutKick reports other Yellowstone stars continue to remain in the dark about season give part two as well. Luke Grimes also admitted he has no idea what to expect heading into the second half of Yellowstone season five. The Kayce Dutton actor said about the season and series, “I think some of the cast know the end. Some have been told, some haven’t.”

So far Luke Grimes has not been informed. Fortunately, he says that’s totally okay. He explained, “I don’t think Taylor [Sheridan], who writes our show, wants me to know, either … it might affect the way you do something or play something.”

Kelly Reilly’s Costar Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Knows Exactly How to End ‘Yellowstone’

Although we don’t even know how season five of Yellowstone will end, not to mention does Kelly Reilly or Luke Grimes, another series star claims Taylor Sheridan knows exactly how he wants the series to end.

During a panel discussion at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters last week in Los Angeles, Wes Bentley revealed, “[Sheridan] has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it.” Still, Bentley could not confirm when. He further admitted, “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how [he wants it to end].”

All this to say that Yellowstone‘s stars are as clueless about the rest of season five as we are. That said, Bentley did speak a little more about his character’s psyche going into the latter half of Yellowstone season five.

Reflecting on the events of the midseason finale, Bentley said, “I don’t think [Jamie’s] playing a game here. He does want to see something left for his son. I think he has seen himself [dead] from the beginning of the season. He’s already end-gamed what is happening to him. He knows what’s coming and he’s trying to get what he can out of it by making some moves and taking opportunities.”

Be sure to check back at Outsider for all updates about Yellowstone season five, the series conclusion, and the fate of Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton.