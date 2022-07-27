‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Posts Gorgeous Horseback Pic From Dutton Ranch Season 5 Set

They don’t call it Big Sky country for no reason. Those views up at the Yellowstone set are breathtaking, just ask Kelly Reilly. The cast and crew are up at the Dutton ranch once again, as production of Season 5 is underway. Reilly and her castmates have been taking pictures and videos and showing off the fact they have the coolest set in all of television.

When you’re filming a show outside, it provides certain challenges and of course, has its own perks. When you’re in Montana, it’s gotta be the scenery that is the best part of it all.

Just check out this photo on her Instagram page. The Yellowstone star makes it look like heaven on earth, especially with her horse Athena in the shot. Absolutely stunning. The Chief Joseph Ranch has open fields, some great trees, and stunning views of the mountains around.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Production

There have been some slow leaks here and there. As the production of the show has gotten underway there have been some mentions of this and that – such as titles for some of the first few episodes.

For an actress from England, Reilly sure has embraced the Western culture and lifestyle. You put those folks back at the ranch, and it makes all the difference. Like a switch has flipped and all of a sudden, they’re back to being cowboys.

However, as we all know, there’s more to the show than just cowboys and nice scenery, there’s also all of the juicy drama that unfolds each season. With 14 episodes in Season 5, there’s a lot of time to let those stories form and unravel.

Kelly Reilly Breaks Down Beth’s ‘Servitude’ to Her Father

After last season’s intense clash between Beth and her father John Dutton, we aren’t sure what is going to happen between the two in the new season. However, Beth is dedicated to her father, even after all he said to her. Reilly recently talked about that dynamic.

“I think Beth harbors a lot of guilt and shame about some things that happened when she was younger,” she explained. “Most notably the death of her mother which was a tragic accident, but it was her fault. I think for the rest of her life she feels that she took her father’s happiness away. So, she’s almost in servitude to him forever and there’s something really tragic and sad and beautiful about that.”

So, we have another season of Yellowstone ahead of us. We have more chapters of the Beth and John saga to watch. And, there’s going to be a lot of other storylines and moving parts along the way. Honestly, we don’t know what to expect, but we’re eager about it nonetheless.