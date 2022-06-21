‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly ‘Really Loved’ Watching Beth Dutton’s Ancestors in ‘1883’

“I loved seeing the journey of the ancestors of 1883,” Kelly Reilly begins of Paramount+’s wildly successful Yellowstone spinoff.

In Paramount’s latest showcase for their hit show, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg sits down with Reilly, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, and Cole Hauser to chat all things Yellowstone Season 5 – with mixed results. When Feinberg asks the cast how they’re reacting to spawning an “entire Taylor Sheridan Universe,” or if they have interest in watching these spinoffs, Reilly is quick to show her love and support of the first: 1883.

“I loved that,” Reilly offers of the historical prequel, which showed audiences everything from where the Duttons came from – to how they chose their spot for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. “I loved seeing the journey of the ancestors of 1883.”

Particularly, Reilly was thrilled seeing “What they had to go through and fight for in order to be here, to land here” at said ranch in Montana. “And also what they took,” she adds, noting the tragic, complex relationship the Duttons have with Indigenous Americans.

Through the powerful good and bad 1883 reflects on history, Reilly says she’s “glad that story is being told.”

It’s a rare Western that gives truth and perspective to Indigenous American history. But Taylor Sheridan has made it a career staple, something the casts of 1883 and Yellowstone have both expressed immense gratitude for.

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly: ‘I could relate Beth to characters in [1883]’

In addition, 1883 introduced audiences to the only other Dutton daughter so far, Elsa Dutton. Speaking her actor, Isabel May, and Faith Hill (her 1883 mother, Margaret Dutton) before 1883 hit, both stars told me they saw much of Beth Dutton in their characters. And now, with Kelly Reilly’s comments, that thru-line has come full circle.

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton in 1883. Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone (Photo credit: ViacomCBS Press Center, Paramount Network Press)

“I could relate Beth to characters in that prequel,” Reilly smiles. “I think it’s a lovely thing to be able to do.”

So lovely, in fact, that Taylor Sheridan is actively developing three other Yellowstone spinoffs: 1923, 6666, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

“I want to be in them!” Reilly adds of the ever-evolving Yellowstone universe. Specifically, She’s vocalized her wish to be a part of the next historical spinoff, now titled 1923. Like the rest of us, Reilly is over the moon that Sheridan was able to draw both Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in with the project. He did so on reputation and body of work alone, too. Up until this week, the show was working-titled 1932 and set to take place in the 1930s. Now, however, Sheridan has switched gears to officially retitle the show 1923. This plants the prequel firmly in the struggles of Montana’s early depression, World War I’s fallout, and raging prohibition.

1923 will hit Paramount+ this December, during Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season break. And we’ll see plenty more of Kelly Reilly as our modern-day Dutton daughter come November 13’s Season 5 premiere.

In the meantime, catch all of Paramount’s Dutton Family Interview above.