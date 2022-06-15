‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says It’s ‘Kill or Be Killed’ For Beth Dutton Ahead of Season 5

“Beth is a righteous soldier to her death,” Kelly Reilly offers ahead of the highly-anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 premiere.

In June’s TV GUIDE magazine, on newsstands now, it’s all about Beth Dutton. So much so, in fact, that the force of nature behind the Dutton daughter, Kelly Reilly, gives this long-standing brand its best cover in years.

Inside, Reilly delves deep into her breakout Yellowstone character. An abbreviated version of her interview hit online ahead of print, but now that the magazine’s out it’s all on the table. And fans will be beyond pleased with what the British actor has to say ahead of the hotly-anticipated Season 5.

Towards the end of the guide’s cover story, the trade lauds Reilly’s fierce Beth as the last man woman standing when it comes to protecting her father, John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) legacy.

“Beth is a righteous soldier to her death,” Reilly offers. “Kill or be killed: That is absolutely her philosophy, which is what makes her so dangerous. She’s willing to die for it.”

“It,” of course, being the Dutton legacy. With such a powerful Season 4 behind this cast, it’ll be hard for Reilly, Costner and the crew to top what’s come before. But she’s up to the task.

“I’m in back-to-back scenes and pulled in 100 different directions. Everybody is,” Reilly reveals. “It’s hard and it’s fun. This show takes every ounce.”

Yet through it all, filming Yellowstone always “feels like coming home,” she says.

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly: Beth Is ‘In a Beautiful, Solid Place’ Come Season 5’s Premiere

And nothing beats coming home to the endlessly loyal love of your life, Reilly adds. Come Season 5’s premiere, she and fellow fan-favorite Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are “in a beautiful, solid place. There’s something magical for her that this is now, finally, her husband, her person forever,” she tells TV Guide amidst filming in Montana.

“Marriage for [Beth] is a wonderful thing,” Reilly continues. But “Has it tamed her? No.”

Count Beth in as a continued wild card, then. Reilly also makes it crystal clear that audiences shouldn’t expect any more “mama” talk from orphan-turned-ranch-brat Carter (Finn Little) in Season 5, either. That was a “One-and-done… That’s opening a Pandora’s box,” she reveals.

Find plenty more from Kelly Reilly and Yellowstone Season 5 in TV Guide’s What’s Next for Beth issue, on newsstands now. Cable’s #1 show returns this November 13 exclusively on Paramount Network.