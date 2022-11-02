‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Dives Deep into Season 5’s Dutton Tragedies: ‘They Become Stronger’

In Yellowstone Season 5, Kayce and Monica’s nuclear family is set for their biggest tragedies yet, pushing their marriage beyond previous limitations.

Time and time again, the Duttons have been through it. Much of this is self-inflicted, but there’s no shortage of the world’s hardships finding their way into Dutton lives, either. Such is the source of drama on television’s #1 show, which is set for a raucous return to living rooms on November 13.

Right off the bat, the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere sets up a season unlike any other for Kelsey Asbille‘s Monica, Luke Grimes‘ Kayce, and their on-screen son, Brecken Merrill‘s Tate Dutton. But as Asbille reveals, the trials ahead are set to bring them – finally – closer together.

“Monica and Kayce go through something, and as tragic as it is, it pulls their hearts in different directions and changes who they are, in some ways for the better,” Asbille tells TV Insider as part of their Yellowstone cover story. Instead of pulling them apart as it has in the past, however, “They become stronger.”

‘They realize how much of a role they play in protecting the ranch’

The couple has spent years in an on-and-off again relationship with Kayce’s Dutton family and their turbulent, deadly family legacy. Yet this season, Asbille says “They realize how much of a role they play in protecting the ranch.”

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

As she notes of Kevin Costner‘s patriarch, “John’s way of life is constantly threatened. Monica, as a Native woman, identifies. She realizes that not only do they have that in common, but she is part of the Yellowstone legacy.”

And Monica’s not alone. Despite rumors to the contrary (thanks to a resurfacing Avery in Season 4), Kayce is as staunchly by his wife and son’s side as ever. But that doesn’t mean he’ll have it easy – or that this will be permanent.

Kelsey Asbille: ‘We Do Find Out’ what Kayce’s Vision ‘Means’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

When we last saw the youngest, prodigal Dutton son, he held a grim fate for his family. “I saw the end of us,” Kayce growled to Monica of his Broken Rock vision quest in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale. It was one hell of a cliffhanger, but thankfully Asbille says we’re set for some closure on that gripping reveal.

Brecken Merrill as Tate and Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone. (Photo credit: Paramount Network Press)

“Oh man, we do find out what it means. You get a sense of it in the first two episodes,” she reveals. And “by the end of the season, it becomes a strength.”

The Dutton family returns for Yellowstone Season 5 with a two-hour premiere event Sunday, November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.