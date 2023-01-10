‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Gives Fans BTS Peek at Set: LOOK

The midseason finale of Yellowstone season five aired on Sunday, January 1st. Creator Taylor Sheridan and the beloved cast kicked our new year off with an incredibly tense episode. Sadly, despite a brutal break between the midseason finale and the preceding episode—which aired before the Christmas holiday—Yellowstone has again gone on hiatus. However, this time, the Duttons won’t be back for several months, with part two to premiere sometime later this summer. After concluding season five part one earlier this month, Monica Dutton actress Kelsey Asbille took fans behind the scenes with never-before-seen set photos.

Kelsey Asbille’s photo reel covers a handful of different scenes from within Yellowstone‘s final few episodes for season five. The first sees Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes from behind. Both men wear their characters’ cowboy hats, worn fringed chaps, and Wrangler jeans.

Another fun photo features Lloyd Pierce actor Forrie J. Smith as he adorably cuddles Teeter’s bright pink bear that Colby won her at the Montana State Fair. The rest of the reel features other Yellowstone stars including Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Piper Perabo, and Clara Brewer actress Lilli Kay.

In her caption, Asbille wrote, “thanks for tuning in! we love you , see yall in the summer.”

Kelsey Asbille’s end-of-season post saw love from some of our favorite celebrities as well as from everyday Yellowstone fans. Country music‘s Lainey Wilson, who made her Yellowstone debut as Abby this season, commented a single blue heart emoji. Actress Wendy Moniz, who plays government official Lynelle Perry, wrote, “The last picture tho,” tacking on a heart-eyed emoji.

Yellowstone fans loved Asbille’s behind-the-scenes post. One fan shared their love for Asbille’s Monica Dutton.

“Your character this season has touched my heart in so many ways,” one fan wrote to Asbille. “[Losing] a child hits home for so many. Thank you for using your character to help others heal.”

Another fan gushed, “Can’t wait! Gonna be a long winter/spring! You all are fantastic!”

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly One of Several Stars Lacking Info on Season 5, Part 2

So far, fans have been left in the dark about when exactly Yellowstone season five will return this summer. And, unfortunately, none of our favorite stars have any information as well.

Following the intense midseason finale, Kelly Reilly, known for her immensely complex character Beth Dutton, admitted that she has no information on Yellowstone‘s summer return date, or the second half of season five overall.

During a prior interview, Reilly said, “I haven’t read a word [of the script] yet. They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans.”

The British-born actress added, “When the script arrives the work begins.”