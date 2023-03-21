‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Posts Rare Photo With Her Brother

Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille recently took to Instagram for a “little brother appreciation post”, and fans are loving it. The actress shared a carousel of images featuring adventures with her little brother. The first is an image snapped through a storm door of her brother striking a pose. Next, is her brother playing with two lively dogs on an expansive ranch estate.

The third slide shows both her brother and the dogs from the previous clip passed out in the back of a vehicle. Next is a clip of Kelsey roller balding down a rural street as her brother films. He narrates the moment, noting that he taught her everything she knows about rollerblading. Next is a sweet image of the pair, with Kelsey’s arms draped around her slightly taller brother. Finally, the last slide shows her brother unboxing some tasty-looking imported snacks.

Kelsey Asbille on the challenges Monica Dutton faces in season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’

Back in December, in the fourth episode of Season 5, Yellowstone presented a scene that was noticeably affecting for viewers and according to actor Kelsey Asbille, it’s what sets in motion an essential transformation. Asbille’s character, Monica Dutton, has spent much of Season 5 in a state of deep grief following the sad passing of her infant son John. The heartbreaking event occurred within an hour after a catastrophic car crash at the conclusion of the season premiere.

In the fourth episode, Beth and her husband Kayce (Luke Grimes) held an indigenous burial ceremony for their infant son at The Dutton Yellowstone Ranch. Afterward John Dutton – the baby’s namesake – opened up to his daughter-in-law in a rare moment of vulnerability, confessing that he had once been blessed with a brother named Peter who passed away after just 18 hours alive. This traumatic experience transformed his mother into an impenetrable wall of strength.

“That boy had a perfect life,” John said. “All he knew was you and that you loved him.” Monica’s powerful moment of closure will forever alter her journey, which has been a tumultuous one filled with immense grief. Asbille expressed in an interview with Taste of Country during her press junket for Season 5 of Yellowstone that this very experience could be the catalyst for a meaningful change.

Asbille says playing a ‘grieving mother’ has been difficult

“There’s a really definitive moment for Monica, actually, when she speaks to John Dutton at the funeral,” Asbille explained. “And I think it’s in that moment that she chooses life.” Asbille has mentioned that the greatest obstacle of this season was playing a grieving mother.

“Going through that Monica goes through, I think you really wanna do that storyline justice,” she explained. “And also all of the really messy, human, complicated feelings that come with it, which, I think [Yellowstone co-creator] Taylor [Sheridan] does a really good job of writing this arc for her.”