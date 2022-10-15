‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Reveals ‘All’ the Women Get into Season 5 ‘Trouble’

We’re just a few weeks away from Yellowstone‘s season five premiere and we’re chomping at the bit to know what comes next—for Kayce, Beth, and the rest of the Dutton dynasty. However, while we know Beth is sure to stir up some trouble, Monica Dutton actress Kelsey Asbille has promised fans that all of the hit TV show’s women will get into some “trouble” this season.

If you watched the Yellowstone season five trailer, then you might just have noticed a scene that shows Beth (Kelly Reilly) punching an unknown woman before we spot her dancing with none other than our beloved ranch hand Teeter. However, while speaking with Taste of Country at a CMT red carpet event, Asbille revealed that her character Monica is just out of the frame.

Recalling the scene from the trailer, the Monica actress said, “It’s actually all of the women of Yellowstone together in one scene. It was really fun.”

Even more exciting though, she revealed, “We get into some trouble.”

Well, if we knew Beth’s middle name, there’s a good chance it might be “trouble.” However, with all the drama in Yellowstone‘s season four finale, we can’t wait to see what lies in wait.

Teeter Actress Jen Landon Gets Fans Amped for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Kelsey Asbille isn’t the only Yellowstone actress excited to kick off the neo-Western’s dynamic fifth season. Taking to Instagram last week, Teeter actress Jen Landon donned her full Yellowstone apparel. She sported a worn work jacket, dirty white cowboy hat, and the character’s legendary pink strand of hair.

“YS5 (Yellowstone Season 5) is getting closer!” the actress teased with a litany of exclamation points. Fans, unsurprisingly, flocked to the comments to share their own excitement.

“Holding on for dear life!!” one Yellowstone fan commented. “Can’t wait!!”

Another said, “gosh I am so ready and I can’t wait anymore!!”

Since the Yellowstone season five premiere trailer aired at the end of September, the days until its release have streamed by pretty quickly. Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13th at 8 p.m. EST, and it promises to be one of the most thrilling and intense seasons yet.

What Happens to John Dutton in Season 5?

Okay, right off the bat, we already know John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is being inducted as the new governor of Montana. However, aside from that, we don’t get much of a look at what comes next for John. As we know, he still has a massive ranch to run and enemies to conquer. Is it possible the stoic and steely character might finally face his demise?

Well, he’s officially a politician. And, as is basic common sense, you don’t tend to meet too many friendly faces in politics. Combine that with the fact that Governor Perry warns him “You have no friends in this building,” and it’s bound to mean trouble in all kinds of ways.