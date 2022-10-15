‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille Teases the Future of the Show Beyond Season 5

“Yellowstone” season 5 is getting closer and closer, and we’re keeping our eyes open for any juicy tidbits of information from the cast members. Speaking of, Kelsey Asbille recently teased fans with some speculation on what the future of “Yellowstone” could turn out to be. The Monica Dutton actress recently spoke with ET about what fans can look out for in the future beyond season 5.

When asked if the end of season 5 could serve as a series finale, Asbille joked, “Oh man, you’re gonna get me in trouble.” Then she slyly replied, “We shot it. Yes and no. Is that a good answer?” ET responded that fans will just have to hold out hope for more seasons beyond this one, and Asbille agreed. “Yeah, exactly,” she said. “There we go.”

Could There Be a Season 6, Or is This the Last One?

That’s the big question. It’s never too early to start talking about season 6, in our humble opinion. And we’re starting to wonder when we’ll be seeing a renewal. If we’ll be seeing a renewal. But, Kelsey Asbille’s little tease to fans gives us some hope.

Paramount loves “Yellowstone” about as much as the fans do, so we’re pretty sure they’re going to keep it around as long as Taylor Sheridan says to. Sheridan most likely has the ending in mind, knowing how he writes his series. He knew exactly when “1883” was supposed to end, and had planned it only for one season because he then had “1923” in mind. So, most likely, when “Yellowstone” comes to an end it’ll be on Taylor Sheridan’s terms.

Kelsey Asbille Reveals a Scene Where All the ‘Yellowstone’ Women Get into ‘Trouble’

Speaking recently to Taste of Country, Kelsey Asbille brought to attention a scene from the official “Yellowstone” season 5 trailer. In the scene, Beth punches an unknown woman, and then is seen dancing with Teeter. Asbille shared that her character Monica is actually right out of frame.

“It’s actually all of the women of “Yellowstone” together in one scene. It was really fun,” she said. “We get into some trouble.” That will definitely be fun to watch once season 5 comes our way. We need more of those badass women in our lives.

But, is it possible the scene she’s talking about could be from these sneak peeks we got a while ago? On Reddit, a user shared some sneaky set photos that show the gang at a bar, Rip possibly confronting Beth, and then cops joining the fray. It looked like a fight had gone down. Does it have anything to do with Beth punching that woman in the trailer? Or could it be some other scene where the bunkhouse boys get into a fight? The age-old answer: we’ll have to wait and see.