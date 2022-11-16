‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Breaks Silence on Viral ‘Liz Cheney’ T-Shirt

As “Yellowstone” fans watch John Dutton transition from rancher to governor, we can’t help but think about Kevin Costner’s own politics.

According to reports, when he’s not on camera playing the gritty, tough-as-nails character, you won’t find him entering the political arena any time soon. Yet, despite not making his own gubernatorial run, it hasn’t kept him from revealing his thoughts and opinions about America’s current political state.

As fans will recall, in August, the award-winning actor wore a tee shirt with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s face on it— an outward display of support for the Wyoming Congresswoman. Cheney has long been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her August primary election.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

In addition, the 67-year-old has publicly supported candidates of both parties, including unsuccessful 2020 presidential Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Three months later, the actor is now breaking his silence on the viral moment that triggered criticism, even from his “Yellowstone” fans. Yet, Costner is doubling down on his support for Cheney.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong,” he said recently about her sting loss in the GOP primary. “I was clear that (Cheney) probably wasn’t going to win her election. But I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance.”

Of course, the Dances With Wolves actor’s politics brought criticism, even from some of John Dutton’s biggest fans.

Kevin Costner says it’s ‘ok’ that his ‘Yellowstone’ fans don’t like him following viral Cheney pic

“I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me,” he said about pissing off some of his fans. “That’s OK.”

Back on the ranch, fans are eager to see Costner’s John Dutton when Season 5 of “Yellowstone” premieres on Sunday on Paramount at 8 p.m. ET.

The new chapter for the Dutton family will show the stalwart rancher as he trades his saddle for a suit and is sworn in as governor of Montana.

“I know how hard it’s going to be on him,” Kevin Costner said of his character’s career change. “His heart is at the ranch, not trying to find middle ground with people. That’s going to be problematic. He has a lane that he operates in that is not as expansive as some would want it to be. And he won’t change.”

The show’s return will undoubtedly bring a bring sigh of relief to longtime fans of the series. After several seasons, “Yellowstone” has no problem getting eyeballs and consistently rakes in viewership— averaging 10.7 million viewers in three-day viewing, up 73% from the show’s third season.

Moreover, the show’s unprecedented success has prompted an entire Dutton Family franchise from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, including “1883” and “1923,” set to premiere in December.