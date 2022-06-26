‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Finally Admits If He Knows How the Show Ends

Taylor Sheridan has himself a blueprint for Yellowstone‘s end, whatever that may be. Is series lead Kevin Costner in on the big secret?

“Well, I know how it ends,” Taylor Sheridan told New York Times amidst Season 4. It was a bit of a bombshell at the time. But for those who know how Sheridan works, it was wholly unsurprising.

“I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful,” he continued. “It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

Less of Yellowstone may seem like a bad thing at first, yet it’s quality first where Sheridan is concerned. And that’s a good thing in Outsider’s book. Running the Duttons into the ground for the sake of more episodes, as Sheridan says, would ruin the series, not serve it.

But he’s not the only one who knows how it ends. The Yellowstone mastermind, who’s now developing no less than three direct spinoffs following prequel 1883’s wild success, has confided in one close counterpart. Is that cohort Kevin Costner?

“No, I don’t know how it ends,” Costner reveals in his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight amidst filming Season 5. So, no, it’s not Costner. Though he does admit in the same interview that he wants to know.

Regardless, Costner isn’t any more eager than Sheridan to run the show into the ground. “I am going to end if it doesn’t end,” he smirks.

Taylor Sheridan Told His Fellow EP How It All Ends for ‘Yellowstone’ Years Ago

So who, then, knows how it all ends?

“He told me the Yellowstone ending the day we started,” revealed Sheridan’s 101 Studios co-lead, David Glasser in a 2020 interview. “When that happens, I don’t know. But he knows where every character ends up.”

According to Glasser, Sheridan knows the full details of their flagship show’s ending. “He knows every character and backstory,” Glasser added.

As for Costner, he’s in no hurry to get to that ending, so long as his patriarch and the Duttons remain “interesting.”

“I’ll go till it doesn’t feel like we’re interesting, and right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels OK to me,” Costner smiles for ET. “I have interests that are outside of everything I do, including the movies, so I have other things that I want to do.”

Currently, the Yellowstone icon is working on his own Western epic, Horizon. Split into four films, the series will be his return to directing, an art form that earned him a certain Dances With Wolves Oscar. It sounds utterly epic, too, so be sure to check out the full details right here on Outsider.

He’ll return as John Dutton for Yellowstone Season 5 come November 13, exclusively on Paramount Network.