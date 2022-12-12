‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Gets Major Congrats on Golden Globes Nom From On-Screen Love Interest

Kevin Costner has finally earned a Golden Globes nomination after 5 seasons of “Yellowstone,” and fans and cast members alike are sending their congratulations. Wendy Moniz, who portrays now-Senator Lynelle Perry, took to social media to congratulate her co-star.

“Lucky me getting to work (and dance:) with this cowboy,” she wrote alongside photos of herself dancing with Kevin Costner on set of the show. “Congratulations to [Kevin Costner] on his Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor on [‘Yellowstone’].”

Costner is going up against some heavy hitters at this year’s Golden Globes. The other nominees are Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man,” Diego Luna for “Andor,” Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” and Adam Scott for “Severance.”

While Kevin Costner Gets Golden Globes Attention, ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Split On Season 5

Wendy Moniz ended her caption with the question, “Did y’all enjoy last night’s episode?” That seems to be a tricky question to pose to fans right about now. Recently, the fanbase has been extremely vocal about their feelings for season 5 so far. The official “Yellowstone” Twitter posted a photo of everyone’s favorite foreman, Rip Wheeler. But, the replies from fans were absolutely brutal.

“Worst season by far,” wrote one Twitter user. “No plot. No storyline. Straight up soap opera in a hay field. Long deep stares at the end of each scene with melancholy BS.” They then shared their thoughts about show creator Taylor Sheridan. “Taylor has too many irons in the fire,” they continued. “His star player is getting benched while he works on other projects.”

“With all due respect, this is such a boring season,” Tweeted another viewer, who seemed to agree with the earlier negative opinion. “You really needed to recover after how awful last season was. This show really is for the cowboys and those kids in the FFA. I respect it but it sucks for me personally. Maybe I just miss the violence.”

Still, Some Fans Remain Loyal

There are still those who remain loyal to “Yellowstone,” though, and they took to Twitter to respond to the negativity. “Beg to differ – I love it. Every minute of it,” one fan wrote. As for last Sunday’s episode, fans had nothing but praise. “Hands down, this is the best episode of the series,” one wrote, while another commented, “Damn, well wasn’t last night’s episode just a roller coaster of emotion.”

Fans seem to be thoroughly split on the subject of “Yellowstone” season 5. The negativity seems to be more than just negativity, though. It’s more like constructive criticism, where fans are mentioning the specific things they don’t like rather than hating for hatred’s sake. On the other hand, the fans who think the show is still good don’t seem to have much to say beyond that it’s still good. Where are the hot takes? The arguments for its merit? The creative dialogue between those who like it and those who don’t? Either way, we’re still sticking around until the end to see how this story unfolds.