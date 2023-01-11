‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Gives Major Shoutout to Fans After Winning Best Actor Golden Globe

Yellowstone patriarch Kevin Costner took home a major award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, winning the title of Best Actor in a Drama Series. The John Dutton actor faced serious competition as he was nominated alongside Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk and Jeff Bridges for his work on The Old Man, among others. But after taking home the win, Costner publicly thanked members of Yellowstone‘s cast, crew, and producers on Twitter. He also gave the series’ millions of fans a major shoutout Wednesday morning, thanking them specifically in a meaningful post.

Following the prominent awards show, Costner wrote on Twitter, “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and [Golden Globes] for this tremendous honor and to the [Yellowstone] team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life.”

In a second thread, he addressed the TV audience, adding, “Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”

Kevin Costner’s followers congratulated the Yellowstone star on his win in the comments and boasted of their love for the series overall.

“Congratulations Kevin, as well as to the cast and crew!” one fan said. “Love this show so much!”

Another gushed, “Congratulations!!! Has to be the best show I’ve seen in decades!! Much love to all of you.”

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Forced to Skip Golden Globes Due to Major California Flooding

Although Kevin Costner took home one of the biggest awards at the Golden Globes Tuesday night, the beloved Yellowstone star was unfortunately unable to attend. He expressed serious disappointment at missing the event in person, but revealed that major flooding and roadway blockages in California forced him and his wife to remain at home.

Costner shared the bad news in a brief video on Twitter. Speaking to Yellowstone fans and Golden Globe viewers alike, he explained that flooding near his home amid multiple major storms not only forced him and his wife Christine Baumgartner to pick up their kids early from school the day prior but also prevented them from getting home that same night.

In his post, he said, “I’m just so sorry that I can’t be there. I really wanted to.”

He added, “And I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons. So, we’re gonna sit in front of the television and see what happens.”

Though Yellowstone fans were disappointed that Kevin Costner would not attend the Golden Globes in person, they shared their support for him as an actor regardless, and also shared well-wishes for his and his family’s safety amid the massive flooding.

“Your performance in Yellowstone is outstanding,” one fan wrote. “It is amazing how you brought that character to life! Keep safe and much love to you, a nomination well deserved!”

Others “Blessings to you and yours,” and “Take care. The videos we’re seeing look scary.”