‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Got This Advice From Dionne Warwick Before His Whitney Houston Eulogy

Kevin Costner of Yellowstone picked up a serious piece of advice from Dionne Warwick ahead of his eulogy for Whitney Houston. Costner delivered it at Houston’s 2012 public memorial. But Costner, who co-starred with Houston in the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, was praised by her Houston’s cousin, Dionne Warwick, after Costner paid tribute to the late superstar’s mentor, Clive Davis, last weekend.

Costner, 68, delivered a speech at Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Kevin Costner Eulogy For Whitney Houston Remembered By Dionne Warwick

Warwick, 82, told Fox News Digital that while she was unable to attend the gala since she was in Nashville working on her new duet with Dolly Parton, she expressed her admiration for Costner as she recalled his moving words at Houston’s funeral.

“I do know that Kevin spoke beautifully at her transitional,” Warwick, who sang I Say A Little Prayer, remembered. “In fact, when I called him and asked him to speak at her funeral, he asked me, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to say. I don’t know what I’m going to say.’

“I said, ‘Well, just speak from your heart.’ And I’m certain that’s what he did at the event as well. He truly cared about her,” Warwick said. “And I’m certain that came across during his talk. And I hope so.”

Whitney Houston Died On Feb. 11, 2012, At 48 Years Old

Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012, at the age of 48 after accidentally drowning in a tub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Heart disease and cocaine use were later determined to be contributing factors. Her death occurred just hours before Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, which was taking place at the Beverly Hilton. Though there was debate over whether to cancel the gala, it went on as scheduled with Davis dedicating the event to Houston.

Davis discovered Houston when she was 19 and became a father figure to the singer as he guided her career. The two remained close for more than three decades. At this year’s event, Costner honored the trailblazing record producer’s impact on Houston’s life.

Costner’s speech kicked off the annual event where the actor told the crowd that the night’s host “threw his soul into a song that he was unsure of at first” and “single-handedly drove the song that helped turn” the movie The Bodyguard into such a success, Fox News reports.

I Will Always Love You was a huge hit in 1994 and earned Houston a Grammy for record of the year.