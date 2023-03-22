’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Involved in South Dakota Supreme Court Case Over Property, Bronze Buffalo Sculptures

A nearly 30-year-old property purchase is causing some legal headaches for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner as a real estate and bronze buffalo sculptures case goes to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to Keloland, Costner had purchased a property in the early 1990s in Deadwood with a plan to open a casino and resort, The Dunbar. The resort was going to be named after his Dances With Wolves character. While working on the project, the actor brought in artist Peggy Detmers to create bronze buffalo and Lakota hunters on horseback sculptures that would be on display at the resort.

The Dunbar wasn’t complete at the time the sculptures were moved in 2000. Detmer accused Kevin Costner of breaking their agreement when he placed the sculptures at Tatanka, which is a tourist attraction located in the same area.

Detmers said she was happy to give a cut-down rate for her work and agreed to create the sculptures for $250,000. She revealed that Costner told her he would market the scriptures. “I said, ‘This is a done deal right? Because I’m taking a huge risk here,” she recalled. The actor ended up paying her $310,000 and promised to put her work on display by 2003. However, by 2010, the resort was shelved.

Costner’s legal team also said he met the terms of displaying the sculptures at the visitor center nearby. Former Deadwood mayor Francis Toscana spoke about the actor’s failed project at the time. “Mr. Costner isn’t the first person to come to Deadwood with big dreams that didn’t come true.”

The South Dakota Supreme Court Ruled in Kevin Costner’s Favor Over the Sculptures Lawsuit in 2012

The Wall Street Journal reported in response to Kevin Costner moving the sculptures, Detmers decided to sue the Yellowstone star in 2008. She alleged that both parties did not mutually agree upon the location of where the sculptures would be placed. Detmers clarified that she only agree to the location. However, she said she had been promised that The Dunbar would still be built.

Detmer and Costner’s legal beef went to the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2012. However, the Supreme Court ended up siding with the actor in the case. The court declared, “On appeal, Detmers does not dispute that she agreed to display the sculptures at Tatanka. Instead, she asserts that she only agreed to the location because she had been promised or guaranteed that The Dunbar would still be built.”

Detmers was also unable to point to anything in the record that supports the promise other than in her testimony. “The circuit court found that Detmers was never promised or guaranteed that the Dunbar would be built.”