‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Joins TikTok: ‘Feeling Young Today’

Following rumors of a potential departure from the acclaimed series Yellowstone, Kevin Costner is expanding his reach by joining TikTok. On his Twitter account, Costner shared a nostalgic photograph of himself along with the news announcement.”Feeling young today…got a @tiktok account. Find me there if you’re on it too.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Feeling young today…got a @tiktok_us account. Follow me there if you’re on it too: https://t.co/7FiC0RSfUM pic.twitter.com/A2Pa81pagm — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 17, 2023

Thus far, Costner’s TikTok channel consists of one video- an abbreviated version of his Golden Globe unboxing posted on Instagram this week. In both clips, he declared, “We weren’t able to make it to the Golden Globes because of the flooding, we got cut off.”

When Costner’s name was called for the Best Actor in a Drama TV Series honor, presenter Regina Hall shared that he couldn’t attend due to unprecedented rainfall causing him to shelter in place at his Santa Barbara home.

As the video continued, Kevin Costner emerged with the award in hand. He proclaimed, “It feels really good to have this. Thank you to everyone.” The actor also added that his wife made his night a memorable one for him and their family. She adorned their home with balloons since they couldn’t join the awards gala.

Kevin Costner joining TikTok comes just days after rumors swirled of him departing ‘Yellowstone’

“I never liked to be too cool for school,” Costner quipped in his unboxing video. “Wanted to be there and Christine realized that my heart was a little bit low. My wife with 30 bucks went down to the store. I’ll never forget this. She bought about 30 balloons ’cause it was just gonna be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes.”

After expressing gratitude to his family and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the voting body for the Golden Globe awards), Costner embraced what initially attracted him to this industry. “I’m so glad I found the movies in my life; it made a difference.”

Costner won the award over stiff competition. Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man‘s Jeff Bridges, Andor‘s Diego Luna, and Severance‘s Adam Scott were all nominated. Costner is proudly a three-time Golden Globe winner. He has two past wins in the Best Director — Motion Picture category for his work on Dances With Wolves. He has an additional one in 2013 as Best Actor — Miniseries or Television Film for Hatfields & McCoys.

Kevin Costner joining the social media platform comes just days after rumors began swirling about him potentially leaving Yellowstone. Nonetheless, the rumors were quickly dismissed by a Paramount Network spokesperson. “We have no news to report,” they told news outlets. “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”