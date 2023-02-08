‘Yellowstone’s’ Kevin Costner Opens Up About His Latest Project After Major Airline Begins Partnership

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s Road Trip App is now available on a major airline. This partnership pairs the travel app, Autio with JetBlue airlines giving travelers access to the app (formerly HearHere) while flying high in the skies.

Kevin Costner’s app features thousands of pieces of audio content related to favorite American landmarks and destinations – as well as locations all over the world. The app will be available on the airline’s Avant seatback screens. These screens are featured on about half of JetBlue’s fleet of airplanes, notes a report from Travel + Leisure.

Kevin Costner’s Travel App Was Inspired By His Own Travels Including Experiences On the Yellowstone Set

During his long and prolific career, movie star Kevin Costner has certainly spent plenty of hours traveling by plane. While many times the Yellowstone star is focused on his tasks ahead of the journey, Kevin Costner says he was always inspired by what he saw outside the aircraft windows.

“When I do look out the window, my imagination is full,” the Academy Award-winning actor explains via Travel + Leisure. “I wonder what went on down there on the land below.”

Costner’s travel app features some incredible tales told by some of the world’s best storytellers including former basketball player Phil Jackson, actor John Lithgow, and – of course – Kevin Costner himself.

“People want to be productive with their time, even in a leisurely way,” Kevin Costner says of using apps such as this travel app aboard flights.

“Even for world travelers, the only things you are going to learn will come out of the mouths of other people, out of the books you read, and out of some other experiences someone offers you,” the Yellowstone star explains.

Costner Sees Himself As An “Explorer”

Kevin Costner says that he feels less like a man on vacation – or a man headed to work – when traveling. Instead, he views himself as a sort of student of the world.

“I’m kind of an explorer or a treasure hunter,” Costner admits. He also shares that one of his favorite activities is exploring historical ships from all over the world. He’s not just looking for “something shiny” in these explorations, either. “I’m really interested in the drama of things.”

Costner adds that his love for travel likely stems from his childhood adventures deep within California’s Sierra mountains.

“We were camping on the lowest level,” Costner relates of those early days. Costner says those experiences “marked” him forever, sleeping in tents, and cooking on Coleman stoves.

“I remember the smell — just being with my pop and sitting on the rocks,” he remembers. “It was a scent I never lost.”