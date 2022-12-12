‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Coster Posts Heartfelt Reaction to Golden Globes Nomination

Following the news that he received a Golden Globes nomination for his role on Yellowstone, Kevin Costner took to Instagram to post a heartfelt reaction to the big news.

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for the nomination,” Kevin Costner declared in the social media post, which features him as his Yellowstone character John Dutton. “And to the Yellowstone team, who continue to make John Dutton a character keeps us all on our toes.”

As previously reported, Kevin Costner received the nomination for Best Actor in a TV series- Drama category. Among those who are up for the same award are Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk, and Adam Scott. This is notably his seventh Golden Globes nomination.

Since it first premiered in 2018, Yellowstone has secured a variety of nominations. This includes the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The show also had the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.

Kevin Costner, alongside his Yellowstone co-star Kelly Reilly, spoke about how the show is continuously gaining traction for award nominations. “You always hope that your work’s not disposable,” Costner shared with Good Morning America earlier this year. “But we’ve been working for four years. So I think the lesson there is we worked just as hard the first year and the second and the third year and nothing changes with this.”

Reilly then added, “I personally feel excited that we’re in those conversations right now. Because I think we deserve to be. But at the same time, I know all of us go work for the character and the show.”

Kevin Costner Recalls Why He Signed Up for ‘Yellowstone’ in the First Place

While speaking to Associated Press last month, Kevin Costner reflected on why he decided to take on the Yellowstone role.

“I thought it had a chance to be relevant,” Kevin Costner stated about Yellowstone. “In that this work is still going on in America and most people kind of take it for granted how stuff ends up at their dinner table. We intuitively know, and we don’t really know. The show is able to highlight at times the beauty of ranching, and it certainly talks about how difficult it is.”

Kevin Costner also praised the location of where Yellowstone is filmed at. “We’re set in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and I think the idea of mountains and rivers captured people’s imagination. But it’s a working ranch. It’s how it’s still done. I think it spoke well of that, with its kind of heightened sense of drama.”