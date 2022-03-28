‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Praises His ‘Beautiful’ 2022 Oscars Date, His Wife Christine Baumgartner

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner already was sending his Oscars thank you notes, using social media to deliver them. This was hours before he presented the award for Best Director.

First, he thanked his lucky stars for his wife, Christine Baumgartner. “How beautiful is my date” he asked on Instagram and Twitter. Then, he thanked the Academy Awards for “having us.” See, we told you that the guy who plays John Dutton knows how to behave on the biggest stage in the world.

The Yellowstone star posted a photo of the two of them walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theater Sunday. Costner wore a classic black tux. Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years, could show up on some best-dressed lists. She wore a strapless black, white and silver gown. The two certainly gave off the old Hollywood glamour vibe.

Kevin Costner Presented Best Director at Oscars

Late Sunday, Kevin Costner presented a very prestigious award. He won Best Director in 1991 for Dances with Wolves, a movie he starred in, directed and produced. And while on stage Sunday night, he told the audience that he watched his first “adult movie” about a half-mile from the Dolby Theater.

He said he was 7 when he first watched How the West Was Won. And the movie was long enough for an intermission. But Costner said he was so entranced with the movie experience he didn’t want to leave his seat.

“What I witnessed…was perfect,” Costner said.

“It fired my imagination and they captured my heart,” Costner said of the directors who made the western. “And that’s what can happen when you direct a movie … change the trajectory of a mind, change the trajectory of a career. … But you can’t do it alone.”

Costner presented the Best Director Award to Jane Campion for Power of the Dog.

Kevin Costner strives to be better, year after year 🏆 The #Oscars Red Carpet is live NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/2e1FIAOEmI — ABC (@ABCNetwork) March 27, 2022

Earlier in the evening, Costner and his wife were part of the ABC pre-show. One of the hosts asked Costner if he had any words of wisdom for the nominees.

“I don’t know, I’m not so much big on advice,” he said. “They’re going to sit there, maybe they haven’t thought about winning. Right at the last moment, I think you’re really hoping they do call your name. And you have a little smile if they don’t. And you have a really big one if they do.”

Then, the reporter asked if Kevin Costner was hoping to see anyone specific during Sunday’s Oscars celebration.

“You know, I’ve had a movie life the last 40 years,” he said. “I’m going to be bumping into people that I saw early on in my journey. So I’m figuring out what that list looks like — it could be a (big) list.”