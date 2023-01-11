Because of the historic flooding in California, Kevin Costner will not able to make it to tonight’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Heavy rain and high winds have been causing trouble for the state for nearly a week now. And the weather sadly didn’t spare the Yellowstone star, who was planning on making a red-carpet appearance at the 80th annual event with his wife, Christine Baumgartner.

As he explained in an Instagram video, the freeways in his hometown of Santa Barbara flooded over for the second time in five years. And after braving the weather to pick his kids up from school yesterday, he and his family got stuck “on the wrong side of town.”

They weren’t even able to make it back to their home to sleep that night. And by the time the roads opened, it was too late to make the trip to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“I’m just so sorry that I can’t be there. I really wanted to,” he said. “And I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons. So, we’re gonna sit in front of the television and see what happens.”

“Thank you for your support, and I’m really sorry to the Golden Globes and the International Press,” he added.

Kevin Costner is Up For a Golden Globe Best Performance Award

His portrayal of John Dutton earned him a chance at the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series— Drama tonight. And missing the ceremony is particularly heartbreaking. Because it is the first time in Yellowstone’s five seasons that the Golden Globes has recognized Kevin Costner for his work on the show.

In fact, despite being one of the most popular series on television, Yellowstone as a whole has never earned a Golden Globe. And Kevin Costner’s nod is its first nomination.

“Thank you to the Golden Globes for the nomination,” Costner wrote on Instagram after learning of his feat. “And to the Yellowstone team, who continue to make John Dutton a character that keeps us all on our toes..”

Over the years, Yellowstone has amassed many nominations from other award shows. But it’s only won five. The series has taken home three Western Heritage Awards, one Academy of Country Music Award, and one Cinema Audio Society award.

Of course, Kevin Costner has won various high-profile awards during his career, including two Oscars.

This is a developing story.