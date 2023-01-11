Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals He’s Skipping the Golden Globes, Fans Sound Off

Kevin Costner revealed that he won’t be attending the Golden Globes due to severe flooding in California, and fans are showing their support. For the past week, Mother Nature has been wreaking havoc on California with powerful rain and fierce winds. Unfortunately, this chaos has trickled down to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner who was planning a grand entrance at the 80th annual event along with his wife Christine Baumgartner.

The veteran actor took to social media to let fans know why he would be a no-show. “I’m just so sorry that I can’t be there. I really wanted to,” Costner explained. “And I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons. So, we’re gonna sit in front of the television and see what happens.”

Fans show their support for Kevin Costner

Of course, there was an outpouring of support from Yellowstone fans for John Dutton himself. “Your performance in Yellowstone is outstanding – it is amazing how you brought that character to life! Keep safe and much love to you, a nomination well deserved!”, one fan tweeted. “Congrats on the nom! Keep yourself & your family safe!” another fan wrote. “Class act all the way,” one Yellowstone fan noted.

Other Twitter users noted how terrifying the floods must be for Costner and his family. “Yo Mr. Costner. I hope everything will work out for you guys. Blessings to you and yours,” one user wrote. “Take care. The videos we’re seeing look scary,” another fan Tweeted.

Costner is no stranger to the awards’ season

Golden Globe nominations and wins are no stranger to Kevin Costner, having been nominated seven times for his work in films such as Hatfields & McCoys and winning for performances in both that film and the Academy Award-winning classic, Dances with Wolves. Yet still he was moved by this most recent nomination from Yellowstone—a sign of just how much emotion goes into every one of his roles. It was clear the veteran actor wanted to attend.

“I’m so sorry for everyone who might’ve been turning into watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren’t going to be able to be there,” Costner said. “Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in 5 years, the freeways are flooded out…We couldn’t get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes.



“But thank you for your support, and I’m really sorry to the Golden Globes and the International Press.” The actor humbly apologized to the Yellowstone family, particularly creator Taylor Sheridan, for being unable to attend the awards ceremony.