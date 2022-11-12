‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals Whether He’d Run for Political Office

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is preparing to portray the Governor of Montana in Season 5 of the hit Paramount series. However, the Oscar-winning actor doesn’t necessarily see himself blazing the same trail as his character, John Dutton, in real life.

During an interview with USA Today published earlier this month, Costner spoke out about whether he’d consider running for political office. His “Yellowstone” character was reluctant to pursue politics, but John Dutton found that in the bigger picture, it afforded his family to have the upper hand amid a power struggle in Montana. Costner, however, is fully reluctant to take on politics in real life.

When asked if he’d ever run for office, Costner said, “No, I don’t think there’s any reason for me to run.”

While he doesn’t foresee playing a role in government in the future, Costner did voice some criticisms regarding the current political landscape in the US. Costner said, “I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving. I’m disappointed.”

Kevin Costner Addresses the Liz Cheney T-Shirt Controversy

During the same interview, Costner addressed the backlash he received after wearing a t-shirt in support of Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney. Back in August, the 67-year-old actor sported an “I’m for Liz Cheney” shirt while on the set of the Paramount western. Cheney posted a photo of Costner in the shirt with the caption, “Real men put country over party.”

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

Costner, known for typically staying out of politics, was on the receiving end of social media backlash. Many who disagree with Cheney’s politics, voiced their disagreements with Costner’s support. However, he doesn’t hold any regrets about it.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re done; it doesn’t mean you’re even wrong,” he said. “I was clear that [Cheney] probably wasn’t going to win her election. But I wanted to let her know, as a citizen, how much I appreciated her brave, clear-headed stance.”

In fact, Costner said that he was fully aware that the shirt would cause a stir online, particularly with “Yellowstone” fans. But that didn’t phase him at all. “I didn’t really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don’t like me,” he says. “That’s OK.”

“Yellowstone” returns on Sunday, November 13 at 8 PM ET exclusively on Paramount Network.