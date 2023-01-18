‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Says Each Year Is Only Getting Better as He Marks 68th Birthday

Growing up, my grandfather had one consistent piece of advice: don’t get old. However, Kevin Costner, who celebrates his 68th birthday today, has a completely different take on life and aging, and the Yellowstone star is encouraging fans to embrace each sequential year enthusiastically as they only get better and better.

Taking to Twitter with a photo of himself as Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton, Kevin Costner wrote, “Don’t believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes.”

Fans Wish the Actor a Happy Birthday on Twitter

Fans, anxiously waiting the return of Yellowstone season five later this summer, flocked to the comments to share more happy birthday wishes with Kevin Costner as well as their love for his multitude of talents.

“Happy birthday kevin,” one fan wrote beneath the tweet. “Thanks for all the movies and music and shows my brother.”

A second Twitter user gushed, “Happy Happy Birthday! It’s not how old you are, but how old you feel and if you feel as good as you look, then you feel GREAT!!!”

Though aging, especially as gracefully as Kevin Costner has, is certainly a gift, the Yellowstone star was presented with an equally meaningful, early birthday present last week when he won the Golden Globes award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Ironically enough, Kevin Costner wasn’t even in attendance at the Golden Globes when he won as catastrophic flooding and severe weather prevented him from getting there safely.

Nevertheless, Kevin Costner enthusiastically thanked both Yellowstone‘s fans and crew members for the prestigious win. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and [Golden Globes] for this tremendous honor and to the [Yellowstone] team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.”

In a separate tweet to the fans, the Yellowstone star added, heartfelt, “Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”

‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham Has Deep Respect for Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner doesn’t only inpsire a deep respect in fans, but also in many of his Yellowstone costars. Previously, 14-year-old Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill spoke out about how “amazing” it is to work with Kevin on set, revealing he’s just as good at giving advice as he is at bringing John Dutton to life. Likewise, Gil Birmingham, whose character Thomas Rainwater is often found clashing with Governor Dutton, also has deep respect for the 68-year-old actor.

Reflecting on his work with the Hollywood icon, Birmingham said, “Kevin is [an] extraordinary talent. He has been for his whole career and it’s not any different on our show. He’s a major leader, and we have such deep respect and appreciation for him.”