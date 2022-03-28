’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Says He ‘Can’t Keep Up’ With All of the Show’s Success at 2022 Oscars

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner made a splash at the 2022 Oscars last night, walking the red carpet with his wife, Christine Baumgartner.

The two made a stunning pair, with Costner rocking some sunglasses and Baumgartner looking flawless in a black, silver, and white dress. During their time on the red carpet, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner spoke with ET Online about the show and the phenomenal success it’s seen so far.

“I can’t keep up with all their success,” Costner said of the series. “I just show up and I wear the hat. I’ve enjoyed being able to do it, and we’ll just see how long that goes.”

Costner just “showing up” and “wearing the hat” is the best thing we’ve heard all day. We know Kevin Costner puts way more effort into “Yellowstone” than he makes it sound like. He gives John Dutton a gravitas and authenticity that few actors would be able to express.

“Yellowstone” became a success largely because of the audiences’ connection to the characters. Including John Dutton. For four seasons now, we’ve watched him struggle to keep his promise to his ancestors and hold onto the land they won for him. Now, the show’s rip-roaring success has spawned two prequel shows and a modern-day spin-off.

Kevin Costner and the crew return to Montana in just a few months to start production for “Yellowstone” Season 5. Per recent reports, even the cast doesn’t know what to expect from creator Taylor Sheridan. But whatever direction he takes the new season in, we have no doubt that it’ll capture us just as easily as he has in the past.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Posts Red Carpet Pic

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner returned to the Oscars last night to present the award for Best Director. The presentation was fitting, given that Costner won the very same award himself over 30 years ago at the 1991 Oscars. He won both Best Director and Best Picture for “Dances With Wolves.”

And now, Costner presented the same award to “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion. She’s only the third woman to ever win the Oscar for Best Director, and the first woman to be nominated twice.

Before his presentation, Costner took to Instagram to share a gorgeous red carpet photo with his wife, Christine Baumgartner. The way she’s looking at him in the photo is proof that love is real.

“How beautiful is my date? Thank you to @theacademy for having us tonight,” Costner captioned his post.

We can’t wait to see the “Yellowstone” star on our screens again when Kevin Costner and the crew return with Season 5 later this year.