‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About Fatherhood, Teaching His Kids to Be ‘Independent’

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is one of the world’s most prolific actors. Before lighting up the screen as the ruthless Dutton family patriarch in the Taylor Sheridan-led Paramount neo-western drama series, Costner was already an iconic face in Hollywood.

Th actor is credited with some of Hollywood’s most memorable roles including – among many others – a turn as Eliot Ness in The Untouchables, a portrayal of the iconic Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and the farmer who built the baseball field in the corn so “they will come” in the legendary baseball flick, Field of Dreams.

Costner also hits the stage regularly performing with his successful band Kevin Costner & Modern West in shows all across the country. However, despite these very public roles, there is one role that the award-winning performer covets the most. This is the role of “dad.”

Kevin Costner’s Role As Father Keeps The Star Grounded

According to Costner, he isn’t the star of the show when he’s living his life at home as a husband and a father. And, the star says, this is exactly how he wants that life to be.

“I work as a provider,” Costner relates in a recent interview with People magazine. “I’m a father and I’m a husband. The world doesn’t revolve around me.”

Kevin Costner and Christine, his wife of 18 years have three children at home. The couple has two sons, fifteen-year-old Cayden, and thirteen-year-old Hayes. The couple’s daughter Grace is 12 years old. Costner also has four children, Annie Lily, Joe, and Liam from before his marriage to Christine.

And, the longtime actor notes, one of the roles he embraces as a father is an importance of teaching his kids to be independent. While also being there for his kids as they grow. This balance, Costner notes, is one that he is regularly trying to find.

“You’ve got to get down on the ground and play with them,” Kevin Costner tells People in the interview.

“And you teach them to be independent,” the star adds.

“The sad part about that is they become that,” Costner relates. “I’m like any other parent: I’m trying to figure it out.”

Costner Embraces His Role In The Family ‘On the Freeway’ With His Wife

Kevin Costner is quick to note that while his career puts him in the spotlight, his time at home is very different. At home, the actor says, the focus is on his duties as a husband and a father.

“When I’m not making a movie, I’m living and on the freeway with my wife,” the longtime actor relates.

“Getting the kids to their stuff or I’m waiting for them to come out of a party,” Kevin Costner adds. “I’m just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works.”