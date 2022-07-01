‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Explains ‘Special Pride’ in Being Part of Original Series

Kevin Costner is the O.G. of “Yellowstone,” safe to say. He’s the lead, the patriarch John Dutton, and he takes his role on the show seriously. He enjoys that he stars on the spark that lit the flame of the franchise. Without “Yellowstone,” there would be no “1883,” or “1923,” or “6666,” or any of the others that Taylor Sheridan is cooking up. He probably wouldn’t have the opportunities he’s had without it. It holds a very special place, one that Kevin Costner is aware of.

In conversation with Coming Soon, Kevin Costner was asked what it’s like to be part of the “cultural phenomenon” of the show. What does it mean to be a part of the start of the franchise? Costner replied, “I have a special pride in understanding what we launched, what we did, and how we continue to do it.”

He went on to talk about the Western genre in general, then, speaking on America’s current obsession with the subject. “In America, if something works, you just figure out how to keep making that same idea, work, and work, and work,” he said. “And you do that. You just ring it out until it won’t give anymore. And certainly, they’re trying to do it in an intelligent way, but the original ‘Yellowstone’ has spawned all these.”

True, “Yellowstone” has spawned a lot of likenesses in the Western genre. “Outer Range” comes to mind; but really there’s not much to compare there besides a ranching family, as Josh Brolin has said. Still, “Yellowstone” really brought that genre into the mainstream; it’s latched onto the casual viewer and held them in its grip for four seasons now. It honestly doesn’t look like the “Yellowstone” train is slowing down any time soon.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Praises Taylor Sheridan’s Storytelling

In a recent interview, Monica Dutton actor Kelsey Asbille praised “Yellowstone” director and writer Taylor Sheridan for the world he’s created. In conversation with the Hollywood Reporter and the rest of the main cast, Asbille shared that she’s “in awe” of Sheridan’s talent.

“I started working with Taylor [Sheridan] on ‘Wind River,’” she started, mentioning Sheridan’s 2017 film with Jeremy Renner. “So he contacted me and told me about ‘Yellowstone.’ I sound like a broken record, too, but I’d follow him anywhere. He’s one of the great American storytellers. At this point, we’ve kind of become his – we’re a little traveling circus of his. I love telling his stories.”

The stars of “Yellowstone” are always singing Sheridan’s praises on his storytelling, his world-building, his writing in general. But, of course, they’re right; he’s created a wonderful world for them to play in as actors, and for us to watch as consumers. There’s no real reason he shouldn’t be congratulated for his efforts.