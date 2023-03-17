Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Takes Home a Critic’s Choice Super Award

Kevin Costner has taken home another win for Yellowstone. The John Dutton star was just named the Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actor in an Action Series.

The association named its winners on March 16, and Costner beat out several worthy competitors in the category, including John Krasinski, Ralph Macchio, Alan Ritchson, Sylvester Stallone, and William Zabka.

With the accomplishment, Yellowstone praised its lead star with a celebratory Instagram post.

“Congratulations to @kevincostnermodernwest on his Critics Choice Super Awards win!” it wrote.

The Critics Choice Super Awards is a new event, which was founded by the Critics Choice Association in 2020. It honors the best in the TV and home media fiction genres of animation, fantasy, science fiction, horror, action, and superhero.

The organization also nominated Kevin Costner’s franchise co-stars Helen Mirren from 1923 and Kelly Reilly, who stars alongside Costner in Yellowstone, for Best Actress in an Action Series. Mirren ended up scoring that win.

Other winners included Top Gun: Maverick as Best Action Movie. And Tom Cruise earned Best Actor in an Action Movie for his role in the film. Cobra Kai took the win for Best Action Series, and Jenna Ortega’s spot in Wednesday scored her Best Actress in a Horror Series.

For the whole list of winners and to watch pre-recorded acceptance speeches, check out the Critic’s Choice website.

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Performance Also Earned a Golden Globe

The Critic’s Choice Super Award is Kevin Costner’s second big win of 2023. His Yellowstone performance also earned him this year’s Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor.

Oddly, the Golden Globe was the first time a major award association recognized the actor for his work in Yellowstone, despite the show being a huge hit since its debut in 2018.

Sadly, Costner was not able to make it to the Golden Globe ceremony to mark his monumental first. Because of historic flooding in California, he and his family were unable to attend. Nonetheless, the star didn’t miss the opportunity to give thanks to his supporters.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life,” he wrote on Twitter. “I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.”