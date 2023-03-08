‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner to Host and Produce New History Channel Docuseries

Kevin Costner is adding one more project to his workload this year. The Yellowstone star will soon host and executive produce a new History Channel docuseries, and it is a new addition to his reign over the western genre.

Variety reported today that the two-time Oscar winner will bring an eight-part series named Kevin Costner’s The West to the screen. The episodes will explore how the Wild West affected American history and how it continues to impact the country today.

RadicalMedia will be producing the series in association with Territory Pictures, Pastimes Productions, and Six West MediaTM group. Executive producing with Kevin Costner will be Territory Pictures’ Howard Kaplan and Rod Lake, Pastimes Productions’ Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski, and RadicalMedia’s Dave Sirulnick and Jon Kamen.

The project is one of several A-Lister-led documentaries and docuseries that earned a green light from the network. Morgan Freeman, Dan Aykroyd, Bradley Cooper, and Michael Imperioli are among the others who are helming new projects.

“Our goal within this media evolution is to meet audiences wherever and however they consume content, by working with great worldwide storytellers to develop and execute their vision,” Paul Buccieri, president and Chairman of A+E Networks Group, shared in a statement. “Over the last four years, we have been on a journey to expand our production capabilities in both scripted and factual. And we’ve established key relationships in the talent management space as well as continued creating compelling content across our brands to further meet the needs of our valued partners and viewers.”

Kevin Costner Joins a Handful of Hollywood Greats Working with the Network in 2023

Freeman will produce a two-hour documentary titled Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion, which tells the story of the first African American tank unit to serve in combat during World War II.

Aykroyd is currently working on a series called The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd. With 10 episodes, the Ghost Buster actor will “uncover some of the most mysterious and bizarre inventions, creatures, people, and things throughout history,” according to the publication.

Cooper is executive producing a biography named FDR, which follows the political career of our 32nd president through his struggles with polio, the Great Depression, and World War II. The docuseries already has a premiere date, May 29.

Lastly, Imperioli will bring the lives of the United State’s most notorious crime families to the screen in Five Families, a three-part docuseries that’s based on the book Five Families: The Rise, Decline and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires, which was written by Selwyn Raab.