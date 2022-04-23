’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner on Why We Should Understand ‘Violence’ in American History: ‘Can Inform Our Choices’

For Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, the history is what is important to teach with shows like his and other Taylor Sheridan projects. While talking about Paramount Network, the actor said he harps on American history. And, he isn’t here to sugarcoat anything or make up any excuses.

Now, Yellowstone is definitely not a stranger to violence. The show shows off conflict in a way that few have done before. Costner’s character, John Dutton, is familiar with a gun and isn’t afraid to squeeze the trigger if it comes to that. So, when the actor talks about history, he wants to include the ugly stuff. The violence stuff.

More than anything, he hopes to make it clear that history is just like the present in many ways. He must have been very happy with how 1883 played out. Talk about history and violence, that was a marriage of the two in the best way possible.

“I continue to pound on them [Paramount] about our history,” Costner said to CNBC. “And our stories, our story’s not always a great one. There’s so much violence in America. We’re watching violence play out now across the globe, we both know what I’m talking about.”

The actor continued, talking about using history as a way to make decisions and learn from the past in our own lives. This history major loves hearing this from someone like Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner.

“But, it happened here,” he went on. “It’s just rich in history, we don’t have to be ashamed about it, we can be a little embarrassed, but it’s more embarrassing to not know. It can inform our choices as we go forward as people, to understand. It allows us to have empathy if you really deep down know, how ugly things could get.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Wants Folks to ‘Get in Nature’

Today was Earth Day. A great reminder to take care of this planet we have, the environment around us, and ultimately, our communities as a whole. Some people go further than others and it’s generally a day that comes and goes with little commotion for the most part. However, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner couldn’t help but ask Americans to do something.

The actor is perhaps in the Southwest somewhere. He posted a picture earlier today with all kinds of nature and wildlife. His caption said, “Spending #EarthDay in one of the most beautiful places in the world. Go get in nature today.” A great message on a day that should get more attention.

I’ll go ahead and add on to that message. Get out there tomorrow too. Try to get out in nature as much as possible. Here at Outsider, we love to be outside. However, if you can do it, do it. And, maybe even improve the path you walk, pick up a can on the side of a trail, or dig in some dirt and plant something if you can.

Yellowstone‘s Kevin Coster and Outsider said so.