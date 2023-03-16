‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Heating Up With Country Music Festival Performances This Summer

Gearing up to hit the road, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is going to appear at two country music festivals this upcoming summer.

According to Taste of Country, Grimes will be appearing at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana for the Under the Big Sky Festival, which will take place from July 14th through the 16th. Along with the Yellowstone actor, others also performing at the festival are Hank Williams Jr., Zach Bryan, and Caamp.

From there, Luke Grimes will be hitting the stage for the Pilgrimage Festival in September. That event will take place at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Zach Bryan will be headlining the fest with other performers such as Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Ian Munsick, as well as the War and Treaty.

The news about Grimes’ festival appearances also comes just a few months after the Yellowstone star released his first country music song, No Horse to Ride. He also recently signed a major record deal with Nashville’s Universal Music Group in association with Range Music.

Speaking about No Horse to Ride, Luke Grimes revealed the single is from his upcoming album. “Music has always helped me find meaning. Hopefully, this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me. Much love, more soon…”

Luke Grimes Calls Releasing His First Country Song a ‘Dream Come True’

Following the release of his first country song, Luke Grimes released a statement about how the song’s debut was a dream come true.

“I think of music as sort of a first love,” Grimes stated. “It was my first creative outlet. To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I’m grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects in with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”

Meanwhile, Universal Music Group Nashville President, Cindy Mabe, spoke out about Grimes’ record deal with the company. “As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” she explained. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Range Music Managing Partner Matt Graham also described Grimes as having a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art. “We at Range are excited to partner with Brian, Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans.”