‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes & His Wife Celebrate Third Anniversary in Sweet Photo

As much as we’d like them to be, Luke Grimes‘ Kayce Dutton and Kelsey Asbille’s Monica Dutton just can’t seem to find happiness together in the fictional world of Yellowstone. However, in real life, Grimes celebrates a much happier marriage, he and his real-life partner Bianca Rodrigues ringing in their third wedding anniversary together. Check out the sweet photo Rodrigues posted below.

“3 years married to my favorite person in the world,” the Yellowstone star’s wife wrote. “Te amo,” which simply means, “I love you.”

Luke Grimes fans congratulated the actor’s bride in the comments following the post. She also saw love from one of Grimes’ Yellowstone costars.

Laramie actress Hassie Harrison sweetly commented, “Congrats, lovebirds!!”

Other fans shared their congratulations with Rodrigues as well.

“Congratulations!” one Instagram user wrote. “You guys make an extremely gorgeous couple.”

A second fan commented, “CUTEST COUPLE ALERT.”

Sending Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues some anniversary of blessings of our own!

‘Yellowstone’s First Season 5 Tragedy Brings Luke Grimes’ Character Closer to His Wife

As we’ve seen across four seasons of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton and Kelsey Asbille’s Monica have really struggled as a married couple. Kayce’s commitment to his father and the Dutton Ranch, as well as his commitment to his job as Livestock Commissioner, have driven the fictional couple apart more times than we can count. However, this season, things promise to be different. And while the first Kayce/Monica-centric plotline of Yellowstone season five ended in tragedy, it only serves to drive their characters closer. And for that, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Ahead of Sunday night’s episode, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille sat down to talk about how their characters will cope with the loss of their infant son throughout the rest of season five. On his part, Grimes said during an interview with TVLine, “Normally, these big events have seemed to push them apart and send them to their corners. Obviously, in the first season, they truly separated. But I think that this is the first time you actually see them get closer to deal with the trauma.”

And while Kayce has made relatively empty promises in the past, Luke Grimes’ character is already fighting for his family this season. In an unexpected decision Sunday night, Kayce resigned as Montana’s Livestock Commissioner, to the chagrin of his father. In fact, when John tells Kayce, “I still need you,” Grimes’ character boldly argues, “She needs me more.”

Kelsey Asbille also offered her thoughts about her character following the loss of Monica’s second son. She said, “Going through [what] Monica goes through, I think you really wanna do that storyline justice.” She explained that navigating all of the “messy, human, complicated” feelings that come with it have definitely been one of her biggest challenges within Yellowstone. Still, she added, “I think [series creator Taylor Sheridan] does a really good job of writing this arc for her.”