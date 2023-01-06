‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Remembers Cross-country Trip in Airstream to Find Where He Wanted to Live

Much like his Yellowstone character, Kayce Dutton, Luke Grimes calls Montana home. However, that wasn’t the case before COVID shut the entire world down in 2020. At that time, he and his wife had just settled into an apartment in Texas. When production stalled on Yellowstone, Grimes decided he couldn’t just sit at home and wait. Instead, he embarked on a cross-country adventure and found a new home.

Earlier this week, Luke Grimes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss Yellowstone and his new career in country music. During the conversation, Grimes revealed that how he and his wife went on a cross-country trip and found a new home.

Luke Grimes Takes a Trip

When COVID shut things down, Luke Grimes got restless and decided to buy an Airstream. It was something he always wanted to do and decided that the time was finally right. “It was sort of one of those COVID impulse buys,” Grimes said. “My wife and I had just moved to Austin, Texas. We were going to put down some roots, and COVID hit. Our really cool loft became like a jail cell. We were just trapped in there and I figured I always wanted to do it,” he said of taking the trip with a travel trailer.

“I always wanted an Airstream. I always wanted to do that big cross-country trip,” Luke Grimes explained. Then, the trip evolved into something more than seeing the country. “That trip sort of became about finding where we actually wanted to live. We went to all the mountains all through the West and ended up in Montana, which is where the Airstream is parked now at our house that we built,” he said. Grimes added that he and his wife “Kind of homesteaded up there.”

Grimes’ Debut Album is Coming Soon

Currently, Luke Grimes is waiting on production to begin on the second half of Yellowstone’s fifth season. In his downtime, he’ll be focusing on his new country music career. He told Fallon that his debut album is coming soon. “I start recording in February,” he said and added that the album will probably be out “end of March-ish.”

Luke Grimes signed a record deal with UMG Nashville in December. Later that same month, he released his first single “No Horse to Ride” to streaming services. Additionally, the song showed up in the mid-season finale of Yellowstone.

When he released the track Grimes took to social media to say a few words about it. In a post, he said, “Hopefully, this song means something to some folks out there, that would sure mean a lot to me.” We’ll only have to wait a couple of months to see what else he has in store.