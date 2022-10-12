’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Reveals How He Snagged a Record Deal in Nashville

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes recently got a record deal in Nashville. The actor/singer revealed how this deal came to be.

Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton in the drama series, had spoken about his music for a while. He spoke with the New York Post about his record deal.

“I was writing some stuff, singing it into my iPhone, and sent it to a few friends,” Grimes said. “One thing led to another, and I get a phone call from this great music manager, and he says, ‘Do you really want to try this?’ And I said, ‘Well, why wouldn’t I?’, not really thinking much of it. Now here I am signed with Universal Nashville, I’ve got a record deal, and I have a show booked!”

Grimes, who is originally from Dayton, Ohio, spoke last month about an upcoming album he was working on.

“The first place I moved after Ohio was New York City. Having a drum set in New York is impossible—your neighbors would kill you—so I got a guitar and started teaching myself chords. It’s been a part of my life ever since. If I have an acting gig, I always have a guitar. And not just because I’m working on an album. It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere. It’s somewhere to put some of that energy when you’re in a new place and don’t know what else to do,” he said to Country Living.

Luke Grimes to Perform at 2023 Festival

Grimes took to Instagram to share some exciting news last month.

“See you in the desert, Stagecoach…” he captioned the post.

The star will be performing at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival among other artists such as Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, and many more.

The singer and his fans are equally excited about this news.

Grimes once shared that the first music in his life was church music.

“Church music was the first music in my life,” he said “My dad was a pastor, and I was at church three days a week. I was the church drummer starting at age 9.”

He then got into other artists, courtesy of his father, who was an avid country fan.

“My dad listened to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard – all of those old-school outlaw country guys. We would always play that on boys’ trips. It’s what got me into country music,” Grimes shared.

