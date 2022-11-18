‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Reveals How Kayce and Monica Will Respond To Episode 1’s Tragedy

Days after the emotional fifth season premiere on Yellowstone, Luke Grimes spoke about how Kayce and Monica will respond to the episode’s tragedy.

SPOILERS AHEAD if you haven’t watched the first two episodes of Season 5.

As previously reported, Monica Dutton (portrayed by Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a serious car crash while in labor with her second child. She was on her way to the hospital when the accident occurred. Unfortunately, the baby, who was named John, died within an hour of delivery. Monica and Kayce mourn the loss of their infant son on the deck of their home.

While speaking about the situation, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes told TVLine, “Normally, these big events have seemed to push them apart and send them to their corners. Obviously, in the first season, they truly separated. But I think that this is the first time you actually see them get closer to deal with the trauma.”

Asbille recently stated that the entire scene was the hardest scene she’s filmed on Yellowstone season five. “Going through [what] Monica goes through, I think you really wanna do that storyline justice,” she said. Asbille then explained all of the “messy, human, complicated” feelings that came with the scene. “I think [series creator Taylor Sheridan] does a really good job of writing this arc for her.”

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Spoke About Kayce And Monica’s Relationship During Season Five

Prior to the premiere of Yellowstone’s season five, Luke Grimes and Kelsey opened up about the relationship between their characters throughout the new season. “In Kayce’s mind, it’s like, ‘Okay, my dad’s the governor now,’” Grimes shared. “He’s always been a big deal. I guess that’s a big deal too, but there’s nothing more important to [Kayce] than his family and his wife.”

Asbille also spoke about the couple expanding their family. “They’ve got their second child on the way and all the dreams and hopes that come with that,” she explained. Grimes noted that the new season will also be a continuation of the series’ high-quality programming. “Now there’s just a fire under all of us to maintain that quality,” he declared. Asbille noted, “It’s so exciting. Our seasons get better and better.”

Along with discussing Kayce’s relationship with Monica, Grimes reflected on his character’s relationship with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. “[John and Kayce] obviously have a storied relationship,” he told Taste of Country. “There always seem to be these funny little moments where—like, for example, when Kayce’s talking to that wolf [in Season 4] and John finds him out there and he’s walking back. He just—the first time you’ve ever heard him say it, or have any sort of intimate anything—he says, ‘I love you, Dad,’ and he goes in the tent.”