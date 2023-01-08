’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch the Show

Actor and newly minted country star Luke Grimes dropped a surprising revelation in a recent interview… he doesn’t watch Yellowstone. “I don’t,” the actor said in a recent appearance on Today. “Not because I don’t want to or I’m too cool to watch the show or something. It’s because I think it would affect my work, since we’re still doing it.”

Of course, Grimes does plan to eventually catch up on the hit series. “One day when it’s all said and done, I’ll sit down and watch the whole thing,” he explained. “I don’t like watching myself in general,” he added. “I get really in my head and judgy about what I’m doing. So I’ll just…I’ll do that later.”

Even though he has never watched Yellowstone, Grimes is living out the dream of many a Dutton fan. For over two years now, he and his wife Bianca Rodrigues have been residing in Montana, and recently signed his first-ever country music record deal. To top it off; His debut single “No Horse to Ride” was featured on the midseason finale. “It’s amazing,” Grimes said about his song being featured on Yellowstone. “I really appreciate them doing that, and kind of giving the song a little bit of a platform.”

Luke Grimes revealed he’s in the dark about where the story is headed on ‘Yellowstone’

Not only does Luke Grimes not watch the show, but he also has no clue where the story is headed. Recently, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked if Grimes had any idea of how Yellowstone would conclude. “I think some of the cast know the end,” the Kayce Dutton actor told Fallon. “Some have been told, some haven’t.”

Grimes emphasized his enthusiasm for the role, stating he doesn’t want to be ‘spoiled’ as to how the Dutton saga will conclude. He insists that it is refreshing not knowing what lies ahead for this family. “I don’t think Taylor [Sheridan], who writes our show, wants me to know, either. I don’t know — it might affect the way you do something or play something. And it’s kind of fun to experience it this way, anyway. It’s sort of like life,” Grimes said.

Even if he’s in the dark about how the show will end, the actor did tease about what his character will be getting into in future episodes. “You know, I think that’s what we’re all kind of waiting to see,” Luke Grimes said. “Can he come up and man up and do the things necessary to help the family keep the place or not? I think that’s what we’re all kind of watching to find out.”

The second half of Yellowstone season five is set to drop sometime in the summer.