‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.

During Luke Grimes’ interview on the evening talk show, Fallon reflected on the drama that played out on Sunday. Battle lines were drawn between Kayce’s siblings, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), during Yellowstone‘s midseason finale. In an attempt to avoid spoilers, the host asked the actor and singer, “Do you know what’s going to happen?”

Sadly, Grimes didn’t provide any insight. He responded, “No, I don’t.” But, for him as an actor, that’s entirely okay. In fact, Luke Grimes admitted he doesn’t actually want to know what happens.

During his appearance, he explained, “I don’t” want to know the ending. “I don’t think Taylor [Sheridan] who writes our show wants me to know either. Just, I don’t know, it might affect the way you do something, or play something, and it’s kind of fun to experience it this way anyway.”

The Yellowstone star shared, “It’s kind of like life.”

Though he didn’t reveal any hints about the end of Yellowstone, Luke Grimes did share some important information. He said, “I think some of the cast know the end, you know, some have been told, some haven’t.”

‘Yellowstone’ Features One of Luke Grimes’ New Songs as a Country Artist

The midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5 was huge for several reasons. However, for Luke Grimes, it contributed to his successful start to his career as a musician. In the past, Yellowstone has featured work from country music artists like Lainey Wilson, Zach Bryan, and the series’ own Ryan Bingham (Walker). However, on Sunday, Luke Grimes not only featured as the beloved cowboy Kayce Dutton, but fans also got to hear his brand new song, “No Horse to Ride.”

Luke Grimes gave the hit Western a massive shoutout on Instagram, writing in a brief but heartfelt post, “Thanks for watching, and thanks Yellowstone for having my song in last night’s show. Means the world.”

Though Luke Grimes only announced his career in country music, signing with a major Nashville record, just a few months ago, he’s already making his mark on the industry.

Last fall, Luke Grimes announced that he would be one of three Yellowstone stars making an appearance at the Stagecoach Music Festival in California this April. He’s also in the process of putting together his very first album and is looking forward to sharing new music with fans in the new year.