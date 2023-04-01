’Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Visits East Palestine Residents in Home State of Ohio: Photos

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes recently visited East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the train derailment that left residents dealing with a horrific ecological disaster.

Grimes, who is native to the Buckeye State, headed to the town this week as part of a fundraiser he kicked off last month. While there, he chatted with the mayor and the others affected by the accident. He also began a new fundraising effort aimed at helping the residents rebuild their community.

In an Instagram post, Grimes highlighted his trip with a snapshot showing him and Mayor Trent R. Conaway shaking hands while dozens of locals look on as they wait for their chance to meet the star.

The following pictures show a gray tee-shirt, which is available on Amazon. On the front, an “LG” is etched on the upper left corner. The back shows the shape of Ohio split in two like a broken heart. Written under is “Oh Ohio.”

“Wonderful to meet Mayor Conaway today and the great folks in East Palestine,” Grimes captioned. “As promised we’ve released an Oh Ohio shirt with 100% of proceeds going back to support this community. Link in bio, much love.”

East Palistine Residents Dealing with Slew of Alarming Health Issues

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying vinyl chloride, a highly toxic and flammable chemical, derailed in East Palestine. Officials immediately enforced a mandatory evacuation.

Once locals fled, crews pushed the chemical into a trench and burned it off. As a result, wildlife died in masses. Large amounts of vinyl chloride also seeped into local waterways and killed thousands of fish.

Residents since returned to their homes after test showed that the air and municipal water was safe, but people have since been reporting concerning heath issues such as trouble breathing, rashes, and bloody noses.

The medical concerns hit the residents fairly quickly, which didn’t go unnoticed by Luke Grimes.

Luke Grimes Sends Over 200 Water Filtration Systems to East Palestine

The recent visit isn’t came from Grimes earlier initiative to help residents. Last month, he partnered with Jeff Ruby of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment to distribute 250 Hydroviv water filtration systems, according to Cleveland 19 News.

Grimes and Ruby also collected $100,000 in donations for the town. Half of that came in a lump sum from the Jeff Ruby Family. The duo presented the check during a ceremony that took place on Friday, March 31st.

TransLoop Founder and CEO Nick Reasoner donated trucking services to transport the water systems to East Palestine.

“Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help the residents get back on their feet,” Grimes said. “With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help too.”

The actor also released a single titled Oh Ohio in mid-March, and all of the proceeds will also go to the East Palestine Residents.