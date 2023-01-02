‘Yellowstone’s Mid-Season Finale Explained: The Truth of the ‘Train Station’ and ‘Y’ Brand

Yellowstone Season 5’s mid-season finale brought several key elements of the show full circle while leaving us with murderous threats and, thankfully, beacons of hope, as the Duttons go to war with one another. But as always, be wary of major spoilers as we recap that ending and pluck easter eggs from the full episode.

While not much has happened in the way of pulse-pounding action in Season 5, the family drama has been amped up to eleven. Episode 8 went a long way in revealing the deep truths of televisions #1 family as a result, with both the Yellowstone’s infamous Y brand and the Train Station taking center stage during the mid-season finale.

The True History of ‘Yellowstone‘s ‘Y’ Brand

Firstly, the opening flashback teaches us exactly why the Y Brand was invented and brought into use. As Young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) tells it:

“A long time ago, cowboys would drift in and get work on some outfit, then disappear. Few months later, a whole chunk of the herd would disappear. It was the cowboys who started it. You find out real fast who’s willing to ride for the brand when they learn they gotta wear it. My cattle stopped getting stolen after that. What that means today is that you’re committing yourself to this ranch for the rest of your life, and this ranch is committing itself to you. You will have a home until the day you die, or this ranch is no more. Now, that is something worth fighting for.” Young John to Young Rip, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

And so John began branding his cowboys, telling them what it means to work on this ranch, and what happens if they steal from the Duttons. Then we watch as young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) become branded by Lloyd (Forrest Smith), and the rest is history.

We now know this goes hand-in-hand with the Y Brand’s use in keeping criminals bound to loyalty. Other ranchers like Ryan (Ian Bohen), Colby (Denim Richards), Walker (Ryan Bingham) and Teeter (Jen Landon) also became branded only after they had committed murders to protect the Yellowstone. As for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), however, the brand was given as punishment for impregnating a teenage Broken Rock woman, Monica (Kelsey Asbille). Or perhaps it was given by an over-zealous father who was tired of watching his son run away.

Beth Dutton Learns the Full Truth of the ‘Train Station‘

The beginning of Episode 8’s flashback also shows young John and Lloyd helping young Rip commit the very crime that would have him become branded, too. The body of Rowdy (Kai Caster), the fellow rancher Rip killed over Beth in Episode 7, now rests at the bottom of the Train Station gorge. And it is Rowdy’s body that, along dozens of others, would damn present-day Rip (Cole Hauser) and John (Kevin Costner) if the Train Station were to ever come to light.

This, as the episode also shows, is another tough lesson for Beth (Kelly Reilly). Within, Beth finally confronts her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) over those photos she took at the train station in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale. Somewhere on her phone rest pictures of Jamie dumping the body of his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton) into the canyon. And up until Episode 8, Beth believed these photos to be the ultimate blackmail. But as Jamie explains, her exposing his murder(s) would only damn their entire family.

Jamie: How many bodies has your father put in the same spot? Turn me in, you turn him in! Have you thought this through? Wait, did you even know? Do you think I’d just pick a turnout on the Wyoming border at f*cking random? There’s a century’s worth of our family’s secrets at the bottom of that canyon! You want to see how fast they take the ranch from us then? It’ll straighten your f*cking hair, that’s how fast! Beth: Bullsh*t. Jamie: Ask him! Ask you husband where the train station is and how many times he’s been there! You wanna know the real price of protecting the ranch? I don’t think you do. Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

John Dutton Justifies the ‘Train Station’

Through this brilliant interaction (which sees the finest acting of Wes Bentley’s career), we learn that Beth was, in fact, unaware of the truth of the infamous Train Station. She’s been blissfully ignorant of the amount of other bodies and Dutton secrets buried at the bottom of that canyon. We’ve known throughout the series that her father and now-husband shield her from their dirtiest work. And Jamie knows that if the police reach the bottom of that canyon, they’ll find a century’s worth of Dutton murders and secrets, including the body of Rowdy.

So Beth leaves to find her father, and immediately asks him to explain The Train Station in full. And for the first time he does, to both Beth and audiences:

“It’s the trash can for everyone who’s attacked us. It lays in a jurisdictional deadzone in a county with a population of exactly zero. Hence, no jury of your peers and no court for a change in venue. Why are you so surprised? Where do you think the men who attacked you in your office and attacked our ranch went? You shocked we found a way to circumvent the consequences of defending ourselves? I’m shocked we need a way. But we do. We always have. And unless we’re willing to walk away from 120 years of our family bleeding into this ground, we always will.” John Dutton, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

After hearing this, Beth does not abandon her father, however. Instead, we learn she is her father’s daughter as she suggests that the Train Station is exactly where Jamie needs to go.

The Main Conflict of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Second Half

Through her words, Beth makes it clear that she is finally ready to take her adopted brother out once and for all:

“If there is a place our enemies go and nobody ever knows they went, and they’ll never come back… Then I think that’s the place for Jamie. What do you think, daddy?” Beth Dutton, Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8

But John doesn’t give an answer to his daughter on this. Jamie, however, feels it coming, telling his puppet-master Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) that Beth will want him killed over calling for their father’s impeachment. And Jamie isn’t playing defense anymore. Now, he wants to play offense.

So together, Sarah and Jamie begin hatching a plan to kill Beth first using one of those shiny murder companies we all swear don’t exist in the dark corners of America. And we learn exactly what the main conflict of Season 5’s second half will be: The War of the Duttons.

Yellowstone Season 5 will return this summer exclusively on Paramount Network.