’Yellowstone’s Mo Brings Plenty Reveals Who He’s Rooting for in Second Half of Season 5

Team Jamie or Team Beth? Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty reveals which Dutton sibling he’s rooting for in the second half of the western show’s season 5.

During the 2023 PaleyFest, the Yellowstone star gave Us Weekly a shocking answer about which team he’s on. “Honestly, I know this is gonna blow people’s minds, but I’m a fan of Jamie,” he declared. “The vulnerability that he has, but also the struggles. It always seems like society — like there’s so much against him, but he’s still making his way through.”

Mo Brings Plenty also said that he respects the work that Wes Bentley’s Yellowstone character does for the Duttons. “He has that strength, and so I really admire that character a lot.”

Along with Mo Brings Plenty, other Yellowstone stars who appeared at Paleyfest also revealed which teams they are on. Wendy Moniz, who portrays former Montana Governor Lynelle Perry on the show, said fear might be the factor in her decision. “I mean, Lynelle was very close to Jamie in the beginning, but now she’s flipped, so it’s hard to say,” Moniz said. “As a viewer, I’m scared of Beth. So, I guess Team Beth!”

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Dawn Olivieri Said She’s Team Beth Despite Her Character’s Strong Connection With Jamie

Meanwhile, Dawn Olivieri said her Yellowstone character Sarah Atwood would side with Jamie. However, she admitted to admiring the control Beth has over powerful people. “I would say I’m Team Jamie obviously, because I am on his side,” Olivieri explained. “I’m his partner in this, but there’s almost a part of me that also would say I am Team Beth.”

However, Olivieri’s decision is also based on Atwood waiting for the two Dutton siblings to go after each other. She would then take on the sibling who wins out. “If I could win my game, whatever that game is, I could get Beth to take Jamie out,” she said. “And then I could take Beth out. It seems like it’d be a very easy sort of play that I could make. So, it’s a chess move, but I don’t know what’s at stake yet.”

Mo Brings Plenty Says He’s ‘Most Proud’ to Play a Part In ‘Yellowstone’

Also during his appearance at the 2023 PaleyFest, Mo Brings Plenty spoke to TellTaleTV about his role in Yellowstone and why it means so much to him.

“I am most proud to be just a small part of such a successful series,” the actor explained. “This is a legendary series and to have Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner and all of them, you know, oh my gosh. That’s all of it for me.”

Mo Bring Plenty also spoke about how Yellowstone incorporates Native American Culture into its story. “What’s important for me is that what it’s beginning to do is it’s humanizing us and it’s catching us up to date.”