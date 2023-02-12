‘Yellowstone’s Most Hated Character in America Revealed by New Map

A new Yellowstone map of the US, shared by Wide Open Country, reveals which Dutton family members are the most hated in each state. And the character who holds the title of “most disliked” will absolutely surprise you.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The Duttons of Yellowstone are undoubtedly one of America’s favorite TV families. But as with any family, you’ve got your angels and your black sheep. Of course, in a drama as violent and intense as Yellowstone, those qualities are taken to the extreme.

The obvious black sheep of the Dutton family is Jamie. And if you’re anything like me, he’s by far the easiest among them to hate. Lo and behold, my home state of Virginia tends to agree with me. You can view the map for yourself here. But again, Jamie is the obvious answer, right?

This is where it starts to go off the rails. But first, let’s break down how this map has arrived at its conclusions. It’s important to note that all of the data contributing to the map came from viewers watching part 1 of Season 5.

Per Wide Open Country, the results were pulled from 120,000 geotagged tweets that expressed negative opinions on specific characters.

That’s Right, None Other Than ‘Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton Holds the Crown

Now, we’re fully aware Beth Dutton is the self-described “tornado” of the Dutton family. But Kelly Reilly does such a masterful job as the loose-cannon, scathing only daughter that Beth has become a massive fan favorite (or so we thought). And it certainly doesn’t hurt that she’s married to the one and only Rip Wheeler.

But according to this new map, a whopping 32 states have Beth as their most disliked Yellowstone character. For reference, that’s more than twice the number of states (15) that claim Jamie.

Not only does Yellowstone‘s home state of Montana peg Beth Dutton as its most disliked, but Texas, California, Florida, and virtually all of New England feel the same.

With Beth and Jamie out of the way, let’s focus on the honorable mentions. A mere three states chose different characters. Two of which, Indiana and Massachusetts (the single New England holdout) have no love for Monica Dutton.

And finally, we arrive at South Carolina. The sole state that simply cannot stand Summer Higgins.