‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough on Being Blacklisted From Hollywood: ‘People Thought I Was This Crazy Religious Guy’

Neal McDonough portrayed a Dutton-family enemy on Yellowstone. So John Dutton shot McDonough’s Malcolm Beck and walked away so that he died alone.

And although that ended the Neal McDonough run on Yellowstone, the 56-year-old actor was just happy to be working again.

There was a time when he couldn’t get an acting job. McDonough took a distinct stand on maintaining his real-life marriage vows. And that meant no kisses and on-screen love scenes. It didn’t matter if they were fake acts of love.

McDonough told Fox News Digital that he feared Hollywood blacklisted him, believing he was a “crazy religious guy.”

“There was a time when I wasn’t working,” McDonough said. “I couldn’t get a job because people thought I was this crazy religious guy. But that wasn’t the case. I love my wife, but I love my acting, too. I was hopeful that, at some point, someone would give me a chance again.”

McDonough said he was three days into production on Scoundrels back in 2010 when the show fired him. The reason? He declined to do on-screen sex scenes.

Husbands of Wisteria Lane on Desperate Housewives — Doug Savant, Neal McDonough and James Denton (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kissing Wasn’t Issue On Yellowstone for Neal McDonough. But It Was on Desperate Housewives

He had a similar contract clause when he signed on with Desperate Housewives. Despite the name of the show, husbands still were a big part of the cast on Wisteria Lane. He played Dave Williams, husband of Nicollette Sheridan’s Edie. Williams had bad intentions on the show. He married Edie solely as part of his revenge plot against neighbors Mike and Susan. The couple had been in a car wreck that killed Williams’ first wife and daughter.

McDonough didn’t mind that his character planned murders. But he didn’t want to kiss Sheridan on screen. So he said showrunner Marc Cherry got creative in the storytelling.

“I won’t kiss any other woman because these lips are meant for one woman,” McDonough said.

That “one woman” is wife Ruvé Robertson. They got married in 2003 and the two now have five children. And yes, McDonough is religious. He says he’s a devout Catholic.

For whatever reason, he didn’t have many parts offered to him after ABC canceled Scoundrels after one season.

“I remember falling to my knees and saying, ‘God, why have you forgotten about me? Why am I being punished so much?’ McDonough told Fox News. “And as soon as those words came out of my mouth, I realized what self-absorbed questions those were. God has given me so much. We all experience challenges in our lives. I should be grateful – and thankful – for all the blessings I’m given.”

Finally, Graham Yost called him about working on Justified. The two worked together on “Band of Brothers.” Coincidentally, McDonough met his wife while working on the movie.

And just like that, playing a villain on Justified got him working again. That’s why you now can see Neal McDonough playing a bad guy on shows like Yellowstone. He’s got six projects underway. And he recently played a cop butting heads with Rob Lowe on 9-1-1: Lone Star.